Most analysts thought container rates would start to plateau by now. But they’re still marching higher, with a 40-foot container on the busy route from China to the U.S. West Coast fetching nearly $10,000 the week of July 5, according to Drewry. Before the pandemic, that average over the past decade was less than $2,000. It’s easy to understand why, looking off the coast of Southern California. The number of anchored container ships waiting to enter the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles stood at 18 this week, with the average wait to offload hovering around five days. The delays are more than just a headache for importers waiting for their boxes – they sap capacity from the market, and that keeps rates elevated. While most analysts say the disruptions won’t last forever, many would counsel consumers to Christmas shop early this year because shipping may be a mess for the rest of the year.