But what if producers eventually learn they are facing mere inflation and have to go back to their previous decisions? That would surely carry costs. Maybe, but the worst economic downturns involve virtually all sectors contracting at roughly the same time, rather than the main problem being a lot of churn and “to and fro.” Some of these switching costs might be real, but that doesn’t seem to account for why people dislike inflation so much. And in the current situation, the real “to and fro” costs are coming from waves of the pandemic, not from monetary policy.