The U.K. toyed with negative rates during the pandemic but managed to avoid entanglement. I had given up all hope for the euro area but there was a seismic change in thinking from the European Central Bank at its Feb. 3 meeting. A “recalibration” is heralded for its next major economic review in March. The bell is tolling for its decade-long mega-stimulus approach. Its quantitative easing programs will be radically curtailed and likely brought to a stop by this summer. That will open the door for raising its deposit rate, which has been below zero since mid 2014.
European bond yields voted instantly with their feet at this ECB pivot and are fleeing for positive ground. Analysts from several banks, including Deutsche Bank AG, are now pricing in two 25 basis point ECB rate hikes this year bringing its deposit rate up to zero, forecasting rates reaching 1% by 2024. That might be a bit too fast, but even contemplating an ECB rate hike this year was all but unthinkable a few days ago.
Nonetheless, once this train leaves the station there is no stopping it. Half of the world’s negative-yielding debt is denominated in euros. And the well is draining rapidly: Even German government bonds longer than four years are turning positive. A new era dawns.
Will Japan be forced to follow suit? It has the next biggest stock of negative-yielding debt. It was the Bank of Japan that first experimented with taking official rates below zero. Certainly its yield curve has been dragged higher along with rest of global yields, with maturities from five years now offering positive returns and 10-year yields the highest since 2016.
If negative rates were ever going to improve the persistently sluggish European or Japanese economies, it really ought to have been evident by now. Instead, there is a massive incentive to simply park money either at the ECB or BOJ because banks get rewarded for it despite taking no risk. Vast central bank balance sheets, though, are very much a function of asset purchases. The simpler place to see the effect of negative rates on the real economy is at cash balances.
The volume of banknotes stuffed under the mattress rather than left in bank deposits — where they also earn nothing — has risen steadily as the ECB deposit rate turned more negative. This is far from a healthy sign: It’s a handbrake on the creation of new jobs and new assets, the holy grail of real wealth generation.
Super-low interest rates are supposed to spur lending to beget growth but this relationship has utterly broken down. Natwest Group Plc analysts estimate that Italian banks have only lent to households and corporations about one-fifth of the 250 billion euros drawn down over the past two years from the ECB’s targeted long-term refinancing operations (which can be accessed at rates as low as -1%). There is a lot of electronic money sitting about playing the nice little margins. The ECB’s balance sheet of 8.6 trillion euros ($10 trillion) surpasses even the Fed’s.
Persistently negative ECB rates have sucked the entrepreneurial flair from the real economy for the privilege of affording wealthy economies like Germany to be paid to borrow. Accordingly, if the time value of money is magically reinstated, then rate hikes could be — counterintuitively — highly stimulative. It would certainly dramatically change the whole asset allocation landscape for the better because risk would be properly rewarded — or penalized — naturally. With runaway inflation in Europe (yet to be felt in Japan) this is becoming a matter of desperation.
Some things are inevitably going to get broken when subsidies are removed from borrowing costs. But smothering creative destruction has just sustained far too many institutional zombies for too long. With coherent industrial policies — that is, avoiding pork barrel projects — this could be kept to an acceptable minimum. The alternative is perpetual stagnation and eventual collapse under the strain of unserviceable debt. Only faster-growing economies with commensurately larger tax revenue can ultimately square that circle.
With the 800 billion euro NextGenerationEU pandemic recovery fund taking the strain off the borrowing needs of individual EU states, there is at least some cover for heavily indebted countries such as Italy and Greece. There is ample support for Italian government debt with all of this year’s net supply covered by planned ECB purchases. Greece has funded several years ahead. Even if those are reduced, there is flexibility built into the reinvestment of maturing debt from the ECB’s asset-purchase programs. Furthermore, the corporate landscape is relatively well-funded after several years of unfettered access to cheap long-term funding.
So, at least for the short-term, by shifting away from ECB monetary support alone to a more balanced combination with EU fiscal stimulus, there is a route out of the dead end of inverted money.
Seize the opportunity, Europa! Scramble out of the negative rate trap and go for growth. Japan, we’ll see you soon enough.
More From This Writer and Others at Bloomberg Opinion:
•
The Bank of England Wakes Up Hawkishly to Inflation Risks: Marcus Ashworth
•
Fed Deals New York City, Los Angeles Another Setback: Conor Sen
•
Let the Rate Hike Arms Race Begin!: Daniel Moss
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Marcus Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets. He spent three decades in the banking industry, most recently as chief markets strategist at Haitong Securities in London.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.