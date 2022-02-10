1. How did the movement start?

It took off after a post -- since removed by censors -- on the Baidu Tieba social media platform titled “Lying Flat Is Justice” went viral in April 2021. “I haven’t been working for two years, and I don’t see anything wrong with this,” the author, going by the username Kind-Hearted Traveler, wrote. “Pressure mainly comes from comparisons with your peers and the values of the older generations. But we don’t have to follow them.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

2. Where is this happening?

The movement has struck a nerve especially in Shenzhen, the technology hub bordering Hong Kong in southeastern China where the culture known as “996” -- working 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week -- has long been common. It’s home to giant electronics factories and companies such as Huawei Technologies Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. as well as 18 million people -- many of whom moved there to chase dreams of affluence. Yet as the era of explosive growth has waned, many workers are reassessing their choices. That Shenzhen is among the world’s least affordable cities adds to their woes.

3. Is this unique to China?

Not really. Such pressures have been building in developed countries for decades as incomes have stagnated and the costs of housing and education have soared, leaving fewer young people able to build a financially stable life. The upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic also led many to reassess priorities. In the so-called Great Resignation in the U.S., workers have been quitting their jobs in record numbers -- more than 37 million from April through December last year. Many seem to be staying out of the labor force.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

4. So China is catching up?

It may be a symptom of a new stage in China’s economic development: As a nation gets richer, its workers can afford to be more choosy. In the U.S. and Europe, the formation of a large middle class was key to the rise of 1960s counterculture and, later, the so-called slacker generation of the ’90s. In an echo of those Western movements, some middle-class young Chinese people -- with prospects beyond anything their parents could ever have hoped for -- say their society is too conformist and materialistic. There are no official statistics on how many are dropping out as it’s still mainly a concept -- and not one that the government wants to encourage.

5. How are authorities and companies reacting?

Story continues below advertisement

President Xi Jinping in August urged the country to “avoid involution,” meaning cutthroat competition, as well as “lying flat” and instead “open channels for upward mobility.” Recent policies aimed at promoting “common prosperity,” such as by improving conditions for gig workers and moderating housing and education costs, aim to support a better quality of life. Although the economy has doubled in size over the past decade, not everybody is reaping the benefits. TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. mandated a shorter workweek after some of its employees joined thousands of others at companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in an online campaign branded “Worker Lives Matter,” posting information on when they start and end their workdays.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com