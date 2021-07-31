Hong Kong’s population fell 0.6% in 2020, the first annual decline in 18 years, and anecdotal evidence suggests departures have continued. Many head for the U.K., which opened a new pathway for residency and eventual citizenship for Hong Kong residents. Social media has been filled with pictures of long check-in lines and fully laden baggage carts for flights to London in an otherwise deserted airport. Media reports tell of a generation disillusioned with how the security law has changed the former British colony. Expats are also thinking of relocating. More than 40% of members responding to a survey in May by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said they might leave amid concerns about the security law as well as the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, including flight bans and lengthy, mandatory quarantines. Hong Kong officials have dismissed suggestions of a brain drain, saying that talented mainlanders are waiting to take the place -- and jobs -- of people who leave.