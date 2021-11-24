Given how much complaining there used to be about the surfeit of banks and drugstores, at least here in New York City, you’d think people would be celebrating in the streets. Instead, they’re complaining about the rapid-delivery grocery startups that have been gobbling up retail space lately. There’s also legitimate concern that places that never really saw the boom — rural areas and poorer parts of cities — are going to end up even more deprived of the products and services that banks and drugstores provide. While most of these can be provided digitally for banks, and most drugstore products can at least be ordered online, older and poorer consumers are less able to avail themselves of those options.