When our cells encounter the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, either through an infection or a vaccine, they display parts of the viral protein on the outside; imagine a cell waving a little distress flag. That process relies on proteins called HLA. Each of us have different genes coding for HLA – these are the genes that need to be similar between organ donors and recipients to avoid rejection. Each of us will make different HLA in response to an infection or vaccine, which stick to different fragments of the viral spike protein. In other words, that little distress flag looks different in each of us.