The Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma -- who’d resigned in 2018 under threat of impeachment -- had to testify before a judicial commission to respond to allegations that he’d facilitated and been party to endemic corruption during his years in power. He refused and charged that acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who is heading the inquiry, was biased against him (an allegation Zondo denies). Zuma was then convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months in jail. He was arrested after refusing to turn himself in. Zuma, who maintains his innocence, accuses the top court of convicting him without a trial and of not giving him the opportunity to argue for a lighter sentence. He’ll be eligible for parole as soon as November, but could spend longer behind bars if convicted in a separate, ongoing bribery case.