South Africa’s ruling African National Congress wants the central bank to play a more active role in fostering employment and economic growth, and is debating whether its inflation-fighting mandate should be expanded. That prospect has rattled investors, with the rand slumping against the dollar after party Chairman Gwede Mantashe said a change had been agreed — an assertion that other top officials later downplayed. The South African Reserve Bank has said repeatedly that bolstering economic output and job creation fall outside its remit, and the poor will be hit hardest if inflation isn’t kept in check.

1. Why is the bank being targeted?

Under Governor Lesetja Kganyago, the Reserve Bank has doubled its key interest rate since November 2021. This helped to keep inflation in check last year even as it soared in many other major African markets. However, some ANC officials say the bank’s stance has hamstrung the economy and contributed to a 33% unemployment rate. With opinion polls showing the party risks losing its national majority in 2024 elections, its new leaders who were elected in December are considering whether adjusting the central bank’s role could help it win back lost support. Business leaders and credit rating companies say the government would do better to fix energy shortages, improve transport links and cut red tape to spur the economy.

2. What changes does the ANC envisage?

It’s unclear. A report adopted by the party in January stated that monetary policy should be implemented “in a balanced manner, taking into account growth, employment and exchange-rate factors.” Mantashe said the central bank’s remit must be broadened to “meet the needs of the economy.” Mmamoloko Kubayi, head of the ANC’s economic transformation committee, said various options should be explored to change the mandate, including a constitutional amendment, and that the Reserve Bank’s independence would be protected. President Cyril Ramaphosa said a decision wasn’t imminent, while confirming the matter remains under discussion. The ANC has a poor record in pushing through its resolutions, and there’s a fair chance nothing will change.

3. Can the ruling party change the constitution?

Not on its own, because it lacks the required two-thirds majority in parliament. It could get the support it needs to amend the mandate from the left-leaning Economic Freedom Fighters, which favors low interest rates, but the EFF is likely to insist on more radical changes than the ANC has in mind. The ANC’s most recent attempt to change the constitution, to make it easier for the state to seize land without paying for it, was blocked by opposition parties.

4. What are the ANC’s other options?

It could lobby Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and the National Treasury to push for the current inflation target range of 3% to 6% to be increased, an option opposed by Kganyago and other central bank officials who favor a lower range. Godongwana, who meets regularly with the governor, could also try to persuade the central bank to allow inflation to deviate further from the target when there are price shocks, similar to what Pravin Gordhan sought to do in 2010 when he was finance minister.

5. Why are investors concerned?

The central bank is seen as one of only a handful of strong, independent institutions in a country whose departments of state and law enforcement agencies were hollowed out by graft during the rule of former President Jacob Zuma. Any attempt to change the central bank’s mandate may be viewed as an assault on its independence. Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the country’s now-suspended graft ombudsman, first proposed amending the central bank’s constitutional mandate in 2017 to ensure it focused on the “socioeconomic well-being of the citizens” rather than on inflation, and to curtail its independence. That suggestion was eventually blocked by the courts.

6. What are other central banks required to do?

Their mandates vary. The US Federal Reserve has the dual role of maintaining stable prices and maximum employment, while Australia’s central bank must contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment and the economic prosperity and welfare of the country’s people. The Bank of England’s main remit is to keep prices stable. Indonesia’s parliament passed a law in December 2021 requiring the central bank to directly finance the budget in times of crisis, though an earlier proposal to explicitly include job creation and economic growth in its mandate was dropped from the legislation. The Saudi central bank’s mandate was expanded in 2021 to include supporting economic growth.

7. What else does the ANC want to change at the central bank?

The party decided at its 2017 national conference to nationalize the central bank, one of a handful in the world that are privately owned. That plan — which required a change to the Reserve Bank Act that could be approved by a simple majority in parliament — has stalled, partly because the government says it would cost too much. The bank’s shareholders, which include individuals, commercial banks, labor unions and pension funds, have no say over its interest-rate decisions or appointments. But politicians say nationalization would help to affirm South Africa’s sovereignty. In 2021, the ANC reiterated that the “historic anomaly” of the central bank’s private ownership must be corrected, but “in a manner that does not enrich speculators or overburden the fiscus.”

--With assistance from S’thembile Cele, Paul Abelsky and Antony Sguazzin.

