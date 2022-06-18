Placeholder while article actions load

Let’s talk about bingo: the game, the word and the dog. The US Supreme Court just decided a case involving all three. The result in Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo v. Texas turned on whether the gaming machines operated by a tribe on its lands constituted a version of bingo. Long story short: If the game was bingo, the machines were permitted; if not, they were prohibited.

The majority ruled for the tribe, an outcome that accords with my own view that tribal sovereignty should be as broad as possible. But Chief Justice Roberts, writing for the four dissenters, argued that the tribe should have lost on the grounds that game played on the machines was … not actually bingo. Court-watchers have been having fun with one of Roberts’s footnotes:

“A photograph from the record of this version of ‘bingo’ is appended to this opinion. It confirms that the electronic bingo played at the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is about as close to real bingo as Bingo the famous dog.”

The famous dog, of course, is the one with the “name-o” of Bingo, star player in what the humorist Ken Cowherd once labeled “the most irritating children’s song in history.” But the term has an older and more interesting history.

A word of uncertain etymology, “Bingo” seems to have entered the language as a slang term for brandy. The Oxford English Dictionary traces this meaning to 1699, and by the 18th century the usage was common. At some point the term became the basis of “Little Bingo” — a drinking song that scholars have dated to 1780. But the song is older than that. An April 1776 advertisement in an Edinburgh newspaper announces that a “Mr Dutton” will be performing “the song of Little Bingo.” A note at the end of the announcement adds: “As a number of Mr Dutton’s friends have been desirous of having the words to Little Bingo, he has printed a number of them, which will be delivered gratis at the doors.”

By 1785, the dog had entered the song. Little Bingo “leapt over the style” (that is, the stile), and the farmer “loved a cup of good ale” — which, we are told, he called “rare good stingo.” But still the song was not for children. The words seem to have been used to determine who would drink next, or perhaps how many gulps; that is, like many drinking songs, it was sung in the service of getting drunk. The book in which the lyrics appear mixes “Bingo” with other bawdy tunes, some about alcohol, some about sex (including sex outside of wedlock).

At some point in the second half of the 19th century, the verse was transformed into the familiar children’s song, often used in a game of musical chairs. And here’s the key point: Whether sung by drinkers or children, the song incorporated concepts of winning and losing.

Which brings us to bingo the game — the one that either was or was not being offered on the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribal lands. As a game, bingo is essentially a lottery, involving chance not skill. The OED calls the origin of this sense of the word “obscure” and attests the usage only to 1936. Actually, it’s older. An 1893 article in a Nebraska newspaper refers to bingo as an “old reliable” game that is “very popular” among ladies. Other citations around the same time confirm that by the end of the 19th century, the game had been around for a while.

But the term has also come into the language as signaling a level of derision. One thinks for example of “Bingo Bob” — the White House staff’s nickname for the word-fumbling vice president in the later seasons of the West Wing. If a financial adviser is accused of “playing bingo” with client money, nobody takes the phrase to be a compliment.

Intriguingly, the word has even worked its way into our professional lives. College students play “turkey bingo” — with victory going to the one who does the best job of predicting who’ll be speaking in class. And then there’s “Supreme Court bingo” — a game that seems to involve guessing which justices will vote with other justices.

Not that the case before the Supreme Court involved any of these nuances. The federal statute in question allowed the tribe to engage in any form of gaming not “fully” prohibited by Texas law. The state had long permitted old-fashioned bingo — the kind where people sit at tables using physical cards as numbers are called out — and the majority ruled that the tribe’s gaming machines incorporated the same idea. Roberts’s little joke was meant to rebut this conclusion. In his view, “live-called bingo” was, let us say, an entirely different animal.

Gags and humor are not what one expects in US Supreme Court opinions. In Ysleta del Sur Pueblo, however, the joke that wound up in Roberts’s footnote was actually signaled at oral argument, when counsel for the tribe was explaining that the machine in question looks like a bingo machine, only to be interrupted by the chief justice: “What makes it look like a bingo machine?” At which point, if the official transcript is to be believed, the courtroom erupted in laughter.

Oh, and speaking of jokes: If you’ve been keeping track of the first letters of this and the four preceding paragraphs, congratulations on spotting the name-o. After all, we can’t let the chief justice have all the fun.

