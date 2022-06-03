Placeholder while article actions load

One sanction that Western allies were hesitant to impose on Russia -- for fear of blowback to their own economies -- was called a “financial nuclear weapon” by France’s finance minister. That sanction is cutting off banks from SWIFT, the messaging system used by financial institutions globally to convey instructions to carry out tens of millions of transactions each day. Most major Russian banks did end up being cut off, underscoring Russia’s isolation as a global pariah and prompting its government to try to steer business with its remaining friends to its own, much smaller version of SWIFT. China, too, has been trying to develop a SWIFT alternative as part of its campaign to decrease its dependence on the Western financial system and use of the dollar.

1. What is SWIFT?

SWIFT -- the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication -- is a member-owned cooperative, based just outside Brussels, founded in 1973 to end reliance on the telex system for banking communications. As the Gmail of global banking, SWIFT delivers secure messages among more than 11,000 financial institutions and companies in over 200 countries and territories, directing trillions of dollars in transactions. The message traffic -- 42 million a day on average last year -- includes orders and confirmations for payments, trades and currency exchanges. SWIFT is overseen by the National Bank of Belgium and representatives from the U.S. Federal Reserve System, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and other major central banks.

2. Why is losing SWIFT access such a big deal?

A country whose banking system is cut off from SWIFT has a very difficult time moving money, and thus goods, in or out, and can thus suffer significant economic pain. When Western nations threatened Russia’s access to SWIFT in 2014, Alexei Kudrin, a onetime finance minister close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, estimated that it could reduce Russia’s gross domestic product by 5% in a year. Iran’s banks lost access to SWIFT in 2012 as part of European Union sanctions targeting the country’s nuclear program and its sources of finance. Many of the banks were reconnected in 2016 after the EU took them off its sanctions list.

3. Who’s been banned?

In March, the US and the EU cut off seven Russian banks from SWIFT. They included state-controlled VTB, Bank Rossiya and Bank Otkritie. Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank PJSC, was allowed to stay on SWIFT, as was Gazprombank JSC, a key bank for Russia’s energy conglomerates. On June 3, the EU added three more banks including Sberbank, which has twice as many assets as any other bank in Russia. Sberbank’s international operations were already heavily restricted after the U.S. and the U.K. froze its local assets and ordered their banks to stop working with it.

4. Why the reluctance to cut off all Russian banks from SWIFT?

Germany, which relies on Russia for more than half its gas supplies and more than a third of its oil, in particular resisted adding Sberbank to the list. Sberbank is a major conduit for EU-Russia trade, and if the Russians couldn’t get paid for their fuel, they could be counted on to stop providing it.

5. What was the impact of the SWIFT cutoffs?

Russia’s economy and society are being hit by so many different sanctions, and by the war itself, that it’s difficult to disentangle their effects. Adding to the challenge, Russian banks suspended monthly reporting of financial information when the war began. According to a March 31 report by independent Russian news agency Interfax, the central bank estimated that Russian banks may lose as much as 5.8 trillion rubles ($93.8 billion) in 2022 due to sanctions and from participating in measures to support the economy. Bloomberg News reported in May that an internal forecast by Russia’s Finance Ministry envisioned gross domestic product shrinking as much as 12% this year. The Finance Ministry called the report inaccurate.

6. Is there an alternative to SWIFT?

Not really, or at least not yet. Since 2014, the Bank of Russia has run its own financial messaging system for Russian and foreign banks, known by the acronym SPFS. Governor Elvira Nabiullina told parliament in April that 52 institutions from 12 countries were participating. In March, Moscow was said to be urging India, which had declined to impose sanctions on Russia, to use the system as a way to continue making payments for oil and weapons. Digital currencies and their underlying technology have been touted as a threat to SWIFT for several years, but first they’d need to prove they’re a credible and secure alternative. China has a payment system known as the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, or CIPS, but it’s mainly a settlement system for renminbi transactions that also offers some communication functions. Most banks that use CIPS still communicate via SWIFT.

