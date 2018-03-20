The European Union is getting ready to propose an unusual new tax: a levy on the revenue (not the profit) of technology companies. Many EU countries say the tech industry isn’t paying its fair share to public coffers, and the effort to crack down on tax-avoidance schemes has led to large bills delivered in recent years to Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. The idea behind the new tax is to focus on where tech users are based, rather than where a company chooses to place its European headquarters. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is about to announce its proposal for such a levy.

1. How exactly would this tax work?

If Facebook sold an ad based on its users in Brussels, say, it would pay the tax in Belgium. According to the latest version of the proposal obtained by Bloomberg, the tax rate would be 3 percent, a level which could yield around 5 billion euros in new revenue, according to sources familiar with the proposal. Earlier drafts mentioned a tax in the range of 1 percent to 5 percent. The commission will also propose a more comprehensive, longer-term solution on the same day, although negotiations on that could take a while.

2. Isn’t this more than an EU issue?

It is, and EU leaders say they would prefer a global approach but are prepared to move alone until work at an international level picks up. The new tax is meant to be an interim step as the EU works on a better way to tax tech companies’ corporate earnings.

3. Who would be affected?

According to a draft of the plan, the tax would cover companies that offer advertising services or that sell user data, such as Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc.; companies that let users find and interact with each other or supply goods and services directly to each other, such as Airbnb Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. Companies that fall within the scope of the tax are those with annual worldwide revenue above 750 million euros ($925 million) and sales from taxable digital services within the EU above 50 million euros. Those parameters are also subject to change.

4. When will the tax take effect?

Not immediately. Any tax proposal needs the unanimous approval of all 28 EU members, meaning that a single dissenting country could block it. EU leaders will hold a first discussion on the plan at a March 22-23 summit, and the bloc’s finance ministers will talk about it when they meet in Bulgaria next month. The entire negotiation-and-approval process could take could take months, or even years.

5. Who’s not yet on board?

While all EU governments agree the current corporate tax system needs to change, some countries warn that a new tax on digital revenue could push customers to use products outside the EU’s boundaries or discourage digital use altogether. Ireland is among several countries that have argued that tax issues should be tackled globally and with the help of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which advises 35 developed countries on tax policy. But the OECD, in a report released on March 16, indicated that there is still no global consensus on how best to tax digital services.

6. Why is it so hard to tax the tech giants?

Europe’s current tax rules were designed for the traditional economy and don’t fully capture activities based on data and intangible assets, such as intellectual property. This means traditional tax systems so far have failed to capture activities where value added tends to be virtual, rather than material. And digital companies have sought to take advantage of loopholes created by uncoordinated European regulation. These loopholes allowed tech companies to re-route profits to low-tax jurisdictions, such as Bermuda, which has no corporate income tax, or Ireland, which worked out the special deal with Apple. According to the European Commission, global technology companies pay a 9.5 percent average tax rate compared with 23.2 percent for traditional firms.

7. Is this a tax aimed at U.S. tech companies?

The EU insists it isn’t, though many of the affected tech giants are U.S. companies. Sources familiar with the EU proposal say at least 120 to 150 companies, many of which are not American, would fall within the scope of the levy. In a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, EU tax chief Pierre Moscovici said the bloc’s proposals “will target companies irrespective of their nationality.”

8. What do the companies say?

In a February letter to Mnuchin, the Information Technology Industry Council, which represents companies including Amazon, Apple and Facebook, said a tax targeted at the digital economy would set a “troubling precedent that could deeply harm the U.S. and global business climate.” Mnuchin echoed that position, saying the U.S. opposes singling out digital companies, the source of many new jobs and much of the U.S.’s economic growth.

9. What might the EU’s long-term approach look like?

For the longer-term fix, the commission wants to change EU tax rules so that tech companies can be taxed where value was created and profits were made, and not just where they have a physical presence. This could take time, the commission says, which is why (along with concern about country-by-country unilateral measures) an interim fix is being proposed. According to drafts of the longer-term proposal, companies would have a significant digital presence and, thus would be covered by the new rules, if they have more than 10 million euros in revenue from digital services or more than 100,000 users in a year.

