1. When are the games to take place?
From July 23 to Aug. 8. The Paralympics are to begin Aug. 24. It’s the first staging of a modern Olympics in an odd-numbered year. All indications are that the games will go on as planned, even after Tokyo declared a new state of emergency. The Japanese public’s opposition to moving ahead with the Tokyo Olympics is losing steam, according to a series of media polls published roughly one month before the opening ceremony.
2. Who decides on moving forward with the games?
As Suga has noted, the International Olympic Committee has the final say. Clause 66 of the host city contract cites various grounds for termination, including “if the IOC has reasonable grounds to believe, in its sole discretion, that the safety of participants in the games would be seriously threatened or jeopardized for any reason whatsoever.”
3. Who will see the events in person?
All fans, even Japanese citizens, will be excluded from events in Tokyo and surrounding areas, though some prefectures that see few infection cases can still accept domestic spectators. Organizers decided on July 8 that even domestic fans wouldn’t be allowed in Tokyo, as the resurgence of virus cases in Japan’s capital pushed the government to place the city under a new state of emergency. In March, organizers had said that spectators from overseas wouldn’t be allowed so as to limit crowd size -- an unprecedented move in the modern Olympics movement that dates back to the late 19th century. (Some 600,000 foreign visitors were expected to attend last year before the postponement.)
4. What else has been decided?
Venues have been secured and sponsors have mostly renewed their contracts. Vaccination isn’t a requirement for athletes, but most of them have been fully vaccinated, and Olympic Games organizers require negative Covid tests prior to arrival. Athletes will be subject to a three-day quarantine upon arrival and will be required to get tested daily. There remains a question of whether the Beijing Winter Olympics, which start six months after the Tokyo games, will be forced to drastically alter its plans.
5. What has postponement cost?
The bill is at least 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion), with the central government, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and organizing committee splitting the costs. The host city contract between Tokyo and the IOC doesn’t address postponement. The loss of overseas spectators was expected to deal a fresh blow to a tourism industry counting on revenue from Olympic visitors to recoup losses from the pandemic. About 7.8 million tickets were made available for the Olympics before the delay, and organizers still haven’t decided how many will be made available for the games. By keeping the name Tokyo 2020, even after the calendar turned to 2021, the IOC insured that logos, packaging, t-shirts, merchandise and broadcast chyrons remain the same -- a cost-saving move for sponsors and partners.
6. Where does this leave sponsors?
Having to recalibrate their marketing plans. All sponsors retain their rights despite the postponement, including those with agreements expiring in 2020. The IOC’s top-tier global sponsors -- an exclusive list of 14 companies including Coca-Cola Co. and Visa Inc. -- pay well over $1 billion every four years to be associated with the games. Those agreements tend to span multiple Olympics, whereas local sponsors are in it just for this event. Tokyo organizers leaned on national pride to score an unprecedented level of support from 68 domestic sponsors such as Asahi beer and Asics sneakers -- raising more than $3.3 billion, triple the previous record for an Olympics.
7. Has an Olympics ever been called off?
Five Olympic Games were scrapped, all because of world wars: The summer games were canceled in 1916, 1940 and 1944 as were the winter games in 1940 and 1944. The 1940 games, which were to have been hosted by Tokyo, were initially postponed, but then canceled. The only time an Olympics got switched was when the 1976 winter games were moved to Innsbruck, Austria, from Denver after people in Colorado protested spiraling costs.
8. Has anything else gone wrong?
The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee has been racked by sexism scandals. Creative director Hiroshi Sasaki resigned in March after suggesting that a plus-size female comedian appear in a swine outfit at the opening ceremony as a character called “Olympig.” Weeks earlier, former committee head Yoshiro Mori resigned after making disparaging remarks about women, saying they talked too much in board meetings.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.