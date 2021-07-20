Having to recalibrate their marketing plans. Toyota Motor Corp., for example, said it wouldn’t air television advertisements in Japan during the Olympics and its president won’t attend the opening ceremony on concerns about holding the event during a pandemic. All sponsors retained their rights despite the postponement. The IOC’s top-tier global sponsors -- an exclusive list of 14 companies including Coca-Cola Co. and Visa Inc. -- pay well over $1 billion every four years to be associated with the games. Those agreements tend to span multiple Olympics, whereas local sponsors are in it just for this event. Tokyo organizers leaned on national pride to score an unprecedented level of support from 68 domestic sponsors such as Asahi beer and Asics sneakers -- raising more than $3.3 billion, triple the previous record for an Olympics.