The most obvious use for those Australian nuclear-powered subs, with their capability to travel vast distances without surfacing, would be as a counter to China’s navy. Japan and South Korea, two democracies that have had fiery spats with China in the past decade, are mentioned as possible additions to Five Eyes. A recent Quad statement vowing to “meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the East and South China Seas,” was an apparent reference to China’s territorial claims. The existence of the Quad raises the prospect that Australia, India and Japan could join the European Union in backing the U.S. in any conflict with China, according to former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, now president of the Asia Society in New York. He wrote in August, “If the Quad were to draw other Asian countries, the EU, and NATO into efforts to confront or undermine China’s international ambitions, it could over time swing the collective balance of power definitively against China.”