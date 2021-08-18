Very unclear. The Summer Olympics barred fans from most venues as a Covid control measure, and Beijing officials are still deciding. Tickets have yet to go on sale. Even if Beijing allows spectators, international fans could be out of luck: China’s borders have been closed to tourists since the beginning of the pandemic. From China’s perspective, that’s OK, as there’s plenty of domestic enthusiasm. Whether anyone from outside Beijing will be able to sit in the stands will also depend on internal travel restrictions, which have been imposed periodically in response to covid outbreaks. International Olympic Committee officials have expressed their desire to allow fans, and its biggest media partner probably agrees. NBCUniversal, which broadcasts the Olympics in the U.S., reported Tokyo 2020 attracted the lowest viewership since it first aired the games in 1988. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell cited the lack of spectators as one of several factors affecting viewer interest.