The case for immunizing children is much less clear-cut than it is with adults, who are at greater risk of getting seriously ill. Vaccines have received emergency authorization for use on children older than 12 in the U.S. and elsewhere, while studies are underway to assess the safety and effectiveness of shots for those younger. Some kids who have chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk of getting really sick from Covid, which is why some authorities have listed them as a priority group. Any recommendations will need to weigh the risk of harm from Covid-19 against the risk of harm from the inoculation, as well as the broader benefits of vaccination, such as reducing transmission in the community and avoiding school closures. Researchers in Australia using modeling found that herd immunity is unlikely unless children ages 5 to 15 are also vaccinated.