The European Central Bank is throwing every tool it has at the sluggish euro zone economy. Starting on Sept. 19, it’s making a generous funding offer to lenders in the region, returning to an approach it used twice before in the past five years to stimulate growth. It has also tweaked its negative interest rate policy to limit the punitive side effects.

1. What’s the ECB doing for banks?

It’s reviving a program called Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations. TLTROs, as they’re known, are aimed at getting financial institutions to boost lending to companies and households, stimulating economic activity and creating jobs, which in turn boosts demand and drives up prices. Banks can always borrow short-term from the ECB, but the TLTROs are special: potentially cheaper, and with a longer maturity of three years.

2. How does the targeting work?

The amount a bank can borrow from the ECB under the program depends on the size of its loan book to the private sector, excluding mortgages. Initially, the interest rate will be set at the ECB’s main refinancing rate, which is currently zero. If a bank lends enough money to companies and households to meet a goal set by the ECB, it is rewarded with a cheaper interest rate. That can fall to the level of the ECB’s deposit rate, which was cut to minus 0.5% on Sept. 12. The ECB had initially planned to offer the loans at 10 basis points above its main rates, but changed the terms as part of its new stimulus package.

3. It sounds like a subsidy in disguise. Is it?

It’s barely disguised. ECB President Mario Draghi himself said that “if there were no subsidies, then nobody would take up the TLTROs.” But there’s another incentive as well: letting banks borrow at a subzero rate partially offsets the pain that policy makers have inflicted with their negative deposit rate.

4. How does the negative deposit rate hurt banks?

Banks make money by charging more for loans than they pay for customer deposits. Yet the ECB’s negative rate has driven all rates lower -- including those on loans. At the same time, financial institutions must pay to keep their spare cash at the central bank. To maintain their profit margin, they would ideally impose negative rates on customer deposits. But that’s a radical step and, except in the case of some companies and very wealthy customers, it has proved impossible. To ease the pressure, policy makers are introducing a system called tiering, which exempts some of banks’ overnight deposits at the ECB from the negative rate.

5. Why is the ECB reviving TLTROs now?

The key reason is that inflation in the euro area is too far below the ECB’s goal of just under 2%, and an economic rebound is unlikely to materialize later this year as was previously anticipated. The loans will also help banks meet rules adopted after the 2008 financial crisis which stipulate that they must hold a certain amount of equity or longer-term funding. Previous TLTROs qualified, but as those programs expire some banks need replacement funding. Borrowing from the ECB should be cheaper than raising money in financial markets.

6. How much are banks expected to borrow?

It’s a tough call. Banks still have more than 600 billion euros in loans to pay back from the previous program, which in some cases could limit their capacity to participate in the new round. At the same time, they can also repay previous loans and bid for new, longer financing. Danske Bank predicts that the take-up at the Sept. 12 tender, the first of seven scheduled in the program, will be 20 billion to 30 billion euros, while Societe Generale estimates it could reach 40 billion euros. Pictet & Cie global strategist Frederik Ducrozet predicts it could reach 100 billion euros.

7. Did this work the last time?

The ECB argues that past rounds of TLTROs achieved their intended goal of passing on cheaper borrowing costs to the private sector. Inflation, on the other hand, remained subdued -- and there is some skepticism now as to how much the new round will help. Italian and Spanish banks borrowed close to the maximum amount under TLTRO II, and financing conditions in Germany and France are already exceptionally favorable.

8. What are the risks?

One concern is that banks may become too reliant on the ECB for long-term funding, making an eventual return to a normally functioning financial market much harder. The central bank is trying to counteract that by offering three-year loans, compared with previous rounds where the loans could be held for four years. TLTROs could also potentially slow the process of reducing non-performing loans in countries like Italy. The ECB’s loose monetary policy is sometimes blamed for propping up unprofitable businesses -- so-called zombie firms -- that couldn’t survive in a more “normal” environment.

9. What are other options?

The ECB has cut rates so low and bought up so many bonds through its quantitative easing program that it may be getting close to the end of the road for monetary policy. It has been urging European governments -- especially those with budget space such as Germany -- to start spending more. So far the response has been muted.

