The European Central Bank has sought to stave off the danger of a sovereign-debt storm with the promise of a new tool to curb market stress after Italian bond yields breached 4% on June 14, the highest since the market turmoil of 2014. Investors are viewing the renewed push to tackle so-called fragmentation as evidence policy makers will fight to prevent borrowing costs in the union from diverging excessively. That’s a dynamic that threatened to rip the euro-zone apart during the crisis a decade ago.

1. What’s meant by ‘fragmentation’?

The term refers to what officials see as an unjustified jump in the bond yields of weaker euro-zone governments relative to stronger ones. While the currency bloc’s 19 economies differ by metrics like inflation, growth and debt, policy makers say some market moves don’t reflect these fundamental factors and are too rapid. The member states with the highest ratio of government borrowing to gross domestic product -- notably Greece and Italy -- were also those among major nations with the highest 10-year bond yields in mid-June, both well above those of Germany, the continent’s benchmark.

2. Why is that a recurring problem for the euro area?

While members share a common currency, they implement their own fiscal policy, leading to divergences that can swell over time even with European Union limits on budget deficits. The EU’s founding treaties prohibit the ECB from financing governments, but broad buying of government bonds tests that idea. Germany’s Bundesbank, which provided the blueprint for the ECB, has historically been particularly outspoken against such a tool. The argument: The moves reduce the incentives for nations to stop overspending and make their economies more competitive.

3. What ‘crisis tools’ have been deployed in the past?

Most famously, there was Mario Draghi’s Outright Monetary Transactions program, a bond-buying initiative that was never actually called upon after markets took the former ECB president at his word when he vowed in 2012 to do “whatever it takes” to keep the euro intact. More recently came the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, another bond-buying push that was drawn up in a matter of days as Covid-19 swept across the continent in 2020. PEPP, as it’s know, ended up reaching about 1.7 trillion euros ($1.8 trillion) before net purchases were halted in March.

4. What might the new tool look like?

First and foremost it would be buying government debt. But, so as not to upset efforts to curb record inflation, the instrument would probably involve selling other securities in the ECB’s portfolio, according to people familiar with the matter. An alternative would be to drain the liquidity created from the system, similar to what was done at the time of the now-defunct Securities Markets Program from 2010. ECB President Christine Lagarde told euro-area finance ministers on June 16 that the tool would kick in if borrowing costs for weaker nations rise too far or too fast, according to people briefed on their discussions. Her comments helped reduce the Italian 10-year yield premium over German bonds.

5. Will the ECB impose conditions before it starts buying?

ECB purchases under the new tool are unlikely to come without any strings attached to ensure they’re falling on fruitful ground. A toned-down version of Draghi’s OMT program, with increased EU surveillance or further reform proposals, may be acceptable, according to Bloomberg Economics. Economists at the Brussels-based Bruegel think-tank proposed a similar structure in a paper prepared for the European Parliament that recommended officials opt for a country-specific purchase tool where EU policy makers confirm a nation’s debt sustainability.

6. Is the new tool the only thing the ECB is doing?

No. The ECB has also remodeled its pandemic-era asset-purchase program so it can use reinvestments of maturing debt more flexibly. And it could front-load them, allowing it to buy new bonds before older securities mature. Redirecting the proceeds of core countries’ expiring debt to struggling markets may be enough to keep speculators at bay for now.

7. What are the challenges?

Time and politics. While the promise of a new instrument has bought some respite, the ECB is now under pressure to announce something concrete at its July 20-21 policy meeting. Assets globally, however, are undergoing a rapid repricing as the world’s inflationary shock worsens, suggesting more potential strain on Europe’s pressure points. At the ECB itself, meanwhile, not everyone’s equally keen to throw a lifeline to countries they deem fiscally irresponsible, complicating agreement over any new tool.

8. What has “whatever it takes” come to mean?

The phrase signifies a pledge of ECB might of such potency that it’s sufficient to scare speculators into backing off -- as they did in the wake of Draghi’s promise. Some 10 years after he uttered those famous words, all eyes will be on whether Lagarde, his successor, can pull off a similar stunt.

