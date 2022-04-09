Shortly after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban notched up a fourth landslide election win, the European Union triggered powers that may ultimately deprive his government of more than 40 billion euros ($44 billion) in funding. The dramatic move shows the frustration among Hungary’s neighbors at Orban’s gradual consolidation of power and erosion of minority rights. If they succeed and Orban backs down, it would bolster democracy and EU unity. Failure may rekindle talk of Hungary’s potential exit from the bloc.

1. What’s the backdrop?

Since 2010, Orban has made it harder for independent institutions to hold the government to account. He’s appointed loyalists to the courts, the chief prosecutor’s office and the country’s media authority. A big parliamentary majority allowed him to write a new constitution that critics condemned as an attack on democracy and human rights. And he’s targeted minorities, including the Roma and LGBTQ communities. In 2019, Hungary became the first EU country to lose its rating as a full-fledged democracy at Freedom House, a Washington D.C.-based institution that assesses political systems. Meantime, corruption has flourished, with Transparency International, the graft watchdog, now rating Hungary as the most corrupt country in the EU after Bulgaria.

2. How did the EU allow this to happen?

While governments must adhere to stringent democratic criteria to gain admission to the world’s largest trading bloc, there have been few tools available to deal with wayward members once they’ve joined. The EU did try targeted legal action, but Orban always found a way out -- dragging his feet on demands for change, cutting deals that stopped short of meaningfully rolling back his power and exploiting shortcomings in the bloc’s own legal charters. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel also shielded Orban, arguing that pressing him too hard may prompt Hungary to follow the U.K. in its decision to leave the EU.

3. What’s changed?

The U.K.’s exit from the EU showed the region’s leaders that the biggest threat to the bloc’s future may come from its own members. In 2015, the nationalist Law & Justice party took power in Poland pledging to emulate Orban’s policies. In Slovenia, another populist ally of Orban, Janez Jansa, took power. Italy’s Matteo Salvini and France’s Marine Le Pen have also forged close ties with Orban, seeing in the Hungarian leader’s track record a recipe to subvert mainstream politics in their own countries. In response, the European Parliament voted in 2018 to trigger a rule-of-law probe against Hungary on “a clear risk of a serious breach” of the EU’s democratic principles. A new mechanism adopted in 2020 allowed the EU to potentially cut off funding when the bloc’s financial interests may be undermined.

4. How important is EU funding for Hungary?

It’s crucial. Hungary’s share of the 2021-2027 EU budget is 36 billion euros, which is equivalent to about 28% of the country’s gross domestic product in 2020. That year, EU funds made up more than 10% of budget revenue. There’s also the question of Hungary’s 7.2 billion-euro share of the pandemic recovery funds. The EU has delayed the release of Hungary’s share, citing corruption concerns. When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on April 5 that she was unleashing the mechanism for reining in nations that violate the EU’s core values, it sent Hungary’s forint plunging 2% against the euro.

5. How did Hungary’s government react?

At first, Orban’s ministers attacked the EU decision, calling it a political move to help the defeated opposition. Orban struck a more diplomatic tone, saying he believed Hungarian and EU officials were close to resolving their disagreements. The government tried to reassure investors, saying any potential financial penalties would need to be proportional and targeted and shouldn’t affect Hungary’s pandemic funds.

6. What happens next?

Hungary has two months to respond to EU concerns, and Brussels could still row back if Orban makes concessions. If he doesn’t, heads of government would vote at a summit on a funding freeze. To pass, the measure would need leaders representing at least 65% of the bloc’s population to vote in favor.

7. Is Poland on the same path?

Not quite. The European Commission has also delayed the release of pandemic recovery aid to Poland because of concerns over the independence of its judiciary. But corruption is seen as less of a problem than in Hungary. And Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has given Poland, Ukraine’s direct neighbor, an incentive to improve ties with Brussels. It’s taken in more than 2 million refugees fleeing the war and led the way in urging a tougher line against Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the day she announced the move against Hungary, von der Leyen said the bloc was “close” to releasing the pandemic funds to Warsaw. That suggests the bloc may be trying to isolate Poland from Orban, the EU leader with the closest ties to Putin.

8. Could Hungary one day leave the EU?

In his post-election news conference, Orban said Hungary intends to remain in the EU. Its export-oriented economy relies heavily on the free movement of goods and services, and the conflict raging in neighboring Ukraine has given Hungarians a sense of what might happen if they weren’t in the EU and the NATO military alliance. If the EU holds to its demands, it’s hard to see Orban willingly unwinding the changes of the past decade and launching a campaign against corruption: The ruling elite and its business allies are the biggest beneficiaries of his tenure. If the EU keeps up its criticism, Hungary may re-evaluate its membership at the end of the decade when it’s expected to become a net contributor to the bloc’s budget, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said last year.

