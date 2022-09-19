Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Long concerned about what it calls the erosion of the rule of law in Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the European Union sees getting him to change course as vital to bolstering democracy and EU unity -- especially as it confronts Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Failure may increase polarization in the 27-nation bloc or even rekindle talk of Hungary’s potential exit. In April, shortly after Orban notched up a fourth landslide election win at home, the EU triggered a probe that may ultimately deprive his government of billions of euros in funding. In September it moved a step closer to withholding funds, while also recognizing some progress.

1. What’s the backdrop?

Since 2010, Orban has made it harder for outsiders to hold the government to account. He’s appointed loyalists to the courts, the chief prosecutor’s office and the media authority. A big parliamentary majority allowed him to write a new constitution that opposition critics condemned as an attack on democracy and human rights. He’s sought to limit the rights of some minorities, including the Roma and LGBTQ communities. And he’s been the closest EU leader to Russia even after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, exploiting exemptions to EU sanctions he demanded to secure increased imports of Russian gas. The European Parliament has passed a resolution that no longer considers Hungary a full-fledged democracy. Transparency International, a not-for-profit graft watchdog, rates Hungary as among the most-corrupt countries in the 27-nation bloc.

2. How did this happen?

While governments must adopt stringent democratic criteria to join the world’s largest trading bloc, there have been few tools available to deal with wayward members once they’ve joined. The EU did try legal action, but Orban always found a way out -- dragging his feet on demands for change, cutting deals that stopped short of meaningfully rolling back his power and exploiting shortcomings in the bloc’s own legal charters. In addition, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel shielded Orban, arguing that pressing him too hard may prompt Hungary to follow the UK in its decision to leave the EU. He also found allies in Poland, where the nationalist Law & Justice party took power in 2015 and proceeded to emulate Orban’s policies. Orban has also forged ties with populist politicians elsewhere such as Marine Le Pen in France and Giorgia Meloni in Italy.

3. What can the EU do?

The European Parliament voted in 2018 to trigger a rule-of-law probe against Hungary into what it called “a clear risk of a serious breach” of the EU’s democratic principles. A new legal process adopted in 2020 allows the EU to potentially cut off funding when its financial interests may be undermined. The European Commission, the EU’s executive, triggered that so-called conditionality mechanism in late April.

4. Is the investigation related to democracy or corruption?

The two are intertwined but the commission must limit its probe to areas that could affect the EU budget and undermine the financial interests of the bloc. So while Orban’s comments on racial purity, his clampdown on independent media and his restrictions on LGBTQ rights have triggered condemnation from others within the EU, they aren’t the focus of the investigation. The independence of the judiciary, however, is in the spotlight as it’s seen as central to a country’s ability to tackle graft and issue unbiased judgments.

5. Where are we now?

In an unprecedented move, the commission on Sept. 18 recommended the suspension of 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) of Hungary’s EU funding due to corruption concerns -- about a fifth of the money earmarked in the 2021-2027 EU budget. Separately, Hungary is still waiting for the commission to approve its pandemic recovery plan, which would pave the way to 5.8 billion euros in EU money. If Hungary’s recovery plan isn’t implemented by the end of the year, it stands to lose 70% of that funding.

6. So will Hungary’s EU funds be cut?

It’s too early to say, because EU member states have to vote on the commission proposal. They have one month to decide but they can extend that deadline by up to two months. Crucially, unanimity isn’t required, but the decision to suspend funds has to be backed by at least 15 of the 27 member states representing 65% of the EU population. The European Commission also said that Hungary had made progress in its proposed remedial measures, and is due to report back on these by Nov. 19.

6. What’s been the reaction?

The Hungarian government has said it’ll implement all of the measures it had offered in talks with the EU’s executive and therefore sees no chance of funding cuts. Those steps include setting up a new anti-graft agency and amending legislation making public procurements more transparent. Many in Hungary’s opposition ranks are skeptical that the EU will force real change, saying the EU’s demands fall short of what’s required. Investors also took the EU’s threat in stride, with the forint gaining against the euro the day after. The currency has been among the world’s worst-performers this year as the uncertain outlook for EU funds weighed on the forint.

7. Could Hungary one day leave the EU?

Orban has said he intends to keep Hungary in the EU. Its export-oriented economy relies heavily on the free movement of goods and services. The UK’s tortuous exit from the EU also showed how difficult the process of leaving can be for both sides. In addition, the conflict raging in neighboring Ukraine has given Hungarians a sense of the security provided inside the EU (as well as the NATO military alliance). But it’s hard to see Orban willingly unwinding the legal changes of the past decade and launching a spirited campaign against corruption. The ruling elite and its business allies have benefited greatly during his tenure. Hungary’s Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said last year that, if the EU keeps up its criticism, Hungary may re-evaluate its membership at the end of this decade, when it’s expected to become a net contributor to the bloc’s budget.

