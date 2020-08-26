1. Who wants into the EU?

As well as Albania, there’s Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo. The hopefuls from the western Balkans form a cluster extending eastward from Croatia, the EU’s latest addition in 2013, all the way to Greece and Bulgaria, its poorest nation. The region is still recovering from Yugoslavia’s bloody breakup, Europe’s worst conflict since World War II, amid lingering ethnic enmities, struggling economies and geopolitical jostling by global powers.

2. Why expand the EU?

The states aspiring to join are already surrounded by other members of the EU, which first extended into former communist Europe in 2004 but won’t be truly complete without the swathe on the continent’s underbelly. Geography, history and strong economic ties -- the EU is by far the region’s biggest investor and trade partner -- support arguments for expansion, which could help stabilize politics in those countries and would increase one of the world’s biggest trading blocs by 18 million people. Allowing them to join would also lift living standards in nations that have seen millions of citizens migrate to more affluent EU states in search of better lives.

3. How soon can they join?

The earliest for some would be 2025. There’s a long list of criteria on democratic standards, good governance, economic resilience and external relations. It typically took a decade for other ex-communist states to prepare. Serbia and Montenegro are the front-runners, while Albania and North Macedonia may soon start accession talks. Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo have yet to become official candidates. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has urged the bloc to offer a “target date, not just the perspective” of being accepted one day.

4. What are the hurdles?

The biggest is the territorial dispute between Serbia and its former province Kosovo, which unilaterally declared independence in 2008, as the bloc won’t consider candidates with open border disputes. Years of EU mediation between the wartime foes has produced little progress, and negotiations resumed in July 2020 after a two-year break. A solution could prompt five EU countries that don’t recognize Kosovo to join the bloc’s majority in accepting it as a sovereign state. The most dysfunctional individual country is Bosnia-Herzegovina. It has a complicated power-sharing system between three main ethnic groups, a consequence of a 1992-95 war, with the Serb part at times threatening to secede.

5. How eager is the EU?

Tortuous negotiations over the U.K.’s departure from the bloc and backsliding on democracy from newer members Hungary and Poland have made some members reluctant to embrace more entrants. The coronavirus has also made the issue less of a priority. North Macedonia and Albania won approval to start accession talks this year, but French President Emmanuel Macron almost vetoed the decision, saying the EU should resolve its internal issues before any additions. Expansion “remains more than ever a geostrategic investment in a stable, strong and united Europe,” the European Commission said in its February 2020 update on accession rules. Still, it said the EU may pause, suspend or reverse the process with any applicant.

6. What would have to be done?

All six countries need to strengthen their economies, making them more competitive to deal with the pressures that come from integrating with the common market. They need to bring rules on taxes, environmental protection, intellectual property, food safety, energy and other issues up to EU norms. Their combined GDP is around $113 billion, less than half of Romania’s or about a quarter of Austria’s. Other shortcomings include weakness in institutions, the rule of law, human rights, transparency and accountability. Corruption and organized crime are endemic. While the EU is already investing in infrastructure and local economies, entrenched interests in industries from energy to construction are hampering efforts to ensure fair competition. For decades governments have also provided state aid to companies they own or control, creating monopolies that distort markets and create barriers to new investors. Still, the would-be EU members offer highly-qualified, low-cost labor that was already attracting foreign investment before the pandemic prompted some EU manufacturers to move parts of their supply chains from Asia closer to home.

7. What’s the broader picture?

Accepting the nations into the EU would help insulate the region from the influence of Russia, China and Turkey, which have interests in deepening their footholds on the bloc’s doorstep. Three of the aspiring countries - Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia - are already members of NATO, while Serbia continues to maintain close ties with traditional ally Russia. China is also developing closer relations in the area (Serbia has bought its attack drones and is considering purchasing missiles) as well as providing investment and financing for infrastructure projects.

8. How eager are the candidates?

Joining the bloc is a top priority for all the western Balkan nations, where EU-skeptic political parties fare poorly in elections. Popular support for accession varies among the states, but those in favor outnumber those against. In its 2019 Balkan Barometer, the EU-backed Regional Cooperation Council asked respondents if membership would be good, bad or neutral for their economies. Albanians and Kosovars were most eager to enter the bloc, while Serbs showed least enthusiasm.

