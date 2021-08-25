The states aspiring to join are already surrounded by other members of the EU, which first extended into former communist Europe in 2004 and won’t be truly complete without the swathe on the continent’s underbelly. Geography, history and strong economic ties -- the EU is by far the region’s biggest investor and trade partner -- support arguments for expansion, which could help stabilize politics in those countries and would increase one of the world’s biggest trading blocs by 18 million people. Allowing them to join would also lift living standards in nations that have seen millions of citizens migrate to more affluent EU states in search of better lives.