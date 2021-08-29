The FDA will look into the requests made in the petitions. The agency has been conducting its own sunscreen research while it awaits data from the industry and found that all the chemical ingredients absorb into the skin at high enough levels to warrant the call for more information. The Maui City Council in Hawaii is considering expanding the state’s ban on the sale of oxybenzone products to potentially limit sunscreen use on the island to only the minerals the FDA found to be safe. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine is expected to release a report next year on the environmental and public health impacts of sunscreen.