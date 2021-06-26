There’s been no end of questions, and not just in the U.S. — the interest rate decisions of the Fed ripple around the globe. Some of the questions have to do with the wiggle room, or discretion, that Fed officials have left themselves. Instead of laying out quantitative metrics on inflation, for instance, the new policy states that inflation will be allowed to overshoot 2% “for some time.” Second, a post-pandemic boom — fueled by unprecedented stimulus from both the Fed and Congress — is pushing prices up for all kinds of goods and services. Bond investors wonder if inflation might take on a life of its own.