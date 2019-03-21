It’s a piece of high ground in one of the most conflict-prone places on Earth. That’s made the Golan Heights a focus of global dispute ever since Israel seized it from Syria in the six-day 1967 Middle East War. Until now, the U.S., like the rest of the world, has refrained from accepting Israel’s claim to sovereignty over the strategically important territory. Now, U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted “it is time” to extend that recognition.

1. What is the Golan Heights?

Located in the southwest tip of Syria, the Golan heights covers about 1,800 square kilometers (700 square miles), with about two-thirds under Israel’s control. The Golan shares a border with Lebanon, Jordan and Israel. Its rocky plateau towers over the Israeli valley to the west. When Syria controlled it, its military regularly used positions there to shell Israeli communities below. Israel’s possession of the territory gives its military a clear view of southern Syria all the way to the capital, Damascus, 60 kilometers (40 miles) away, which enables it to monitor troop movements. The Golan offers fertile land — Israelis grow grapes there for wine — and an important source of water.

2. Why does Israel control it?

Israel wrested control of the territory in the 1967 war, in which it fought the Arab states of Egypt, Syria and Jordan, all of which had rejected the establishment of the Jewish state in 1948. Israel also captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan and the Gaza Strip from Egypt. In 1981, under Prime Minister Menachem Begin, Israel annexed the Golan Heights, a move recognized by no other country.

3. What is Syria’s position?

Syria wants control of the territory back. Beginning in the 1990s, it periodically engaged in negotiations directly or indirectly with Israel aimed at exchanging land for peace. That is, Israel would return the Golan Heights, or some part of it, in return for a peace treaty with Syria. Such talks came to a halt with the Arab uprisings of 2011 that led to a civil war in Syria.

4. Who lives there now?

A majority of the residents of the heights fled the Israeli conquerors in 1967. But today, more than 40,000 people live in the Golan, according to the Israeli government. About half were residents before the 1967 war or are their descendants, a majority of them members of the Druze faith. The other half are Jewish settlers who have moved in since Israel captured the territory.

5. Why is the Golan coming up now?

Trump’s tweet came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the nations of the world to recognize Israeli sovereignty in the Golan. Netanyahu -- against whom Israel’s attorney general has drafted an indictment for bribery, fraud and breach of trust -- faces a tough re-election battle against former military chief Benny Gantz, with voting April 9. The tweet by Trump, who is close to the prime minister, is a way of showcasing Netanyahu’s clout. It also could be an effort by Trump to take one issue off the table as he anticipates releasing his long-delayed peace plan for the Middle East. Or, it might be a way of trying to foreclose discussion of the Golan returning to Syria as the civil war there winds down. At the same time, Trump, a Republican, has been appealing to U.S. Jewish voters to abandon their historic preference for the Democratic Party. Jewish Americans were among the least likely to support Trump among a range of religious groups surveyed by Gallup in 2018.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ivan Levingston in Jerusalem at ilevingston@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Lisa Beyer

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.