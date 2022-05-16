Placeholder while article actions load

As Sweden and Finland moved toward applying for membership in NATO in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they had expected no resistance. All 30 countries in the alliance must agree before a new member can join. Suddenly, Turkey voiced concerns, accusing Sweden of ties to a group it considers terrorist. That group is the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, a Kurdish militia in Syria that was instrumental in the defeat of the Islamic State there. Turkey views the YPG as a security threat due to its ties to separatist Kurds in Turkey.

1. What is the YPG?

As the armed wing of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party of Syria, it seeks autonomy for Syria’s Kurds and has shown a willingness to work with any power capable of advancing that goal. The party itself was formed in 2003 as an offshoot of the PKK, a group that seeks an autonomous region for Kurds inside Turkey, which has fought Turkish forces on and off since 1984, and is outlawed by Turkey and considered a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union. The YPG ranks are thought to include tens of thousands of fighters.

2. What was the YPG’s role in the Syria war?

The YPG wasn’t part of the Free Syrian Army, the Western-backed coalition that was the main opponent of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in the early years of the country’s civil war. But in 2015, when the Syrian Democratic Forces were created under US auspices to fight Islamic State, YPG members formed its backbone. In 2019, the final Islamic State stronghold fell. Afterward, the Syrian Kurds and Arabs allied with them formed an autonomous zone in the northeast of the country that is aligned neither with Assad’s government nor with its opposition.

3. How did Turkey respond?

The Turkish government strongly objected to the US arming the Syrian Kurds. In response to territorial gains by the YPG, Turkish forces have repeatedly made incursions into Syria to set them back. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised concerns about Sweden and Finland joining NATO a day after YPG fighters killed one Turkish soldier and wounded three in a cross-border rocket attack.

4. What’s Turkey’s beef with Sweden?

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency has laid out the government’s claim. It alleged that Swedish-made AT-4 anti-tank weapons were used by the YPG in attacks on Turkish forces in Syria, without claiming Sweden provided the munitions, which are in the arsenals of several militaries around the world.

5. Who are the Kurds?

They are an Indo-European people, mostly Sunni Muslims, numbering about 30 million, whose homeland is divided among Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran. Kurds have been persecuted in those countries in a variety of ways: stripped of their citizenship, excluded from some professions, barred from giving their children certain names and restricted in speaking their own language. They’ve pushed for equal rights and autonomy over their affairs and periodically rebelled. National authorities have responded at times severely, expelling Kurds from their villages in Syria and attacking them with chemical weapons in Iraq, where they now have an autonomous region in the north that is recognized by the Iraqi constitution.

