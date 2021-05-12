Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford who conducted the initial research on the AstraZeneca vaccine, said that “efforts are underway to develop a new generation of vaccines that will allow protection to be redirected to emerging variants as booster jabs, if it turns out that it is necessary to do so.” The new shot could be ready for the fall, she told the BBC. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, as well as Moderna, have said their own results indicate their vaccines should still work against the strain detected in South Africa, despite the reduced potency. Moderna announced in early May that its Covid-19 booster shots gave positive results against the 501Y.V2 and P.1 variants, according to early results from a mid-stage trial. Pfizer and Novovax also have said they’re working on either a booster or combination shot. Such alterations aren’t unheard of -- it happens annually with seasonal flu, which evolves quickly. Unlike flu, coronaviruses have a genetic self-correcting mechanism that minimizes mutations.