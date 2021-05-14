The B.1.617 lineage identified in India in October is the latest to be designated a variant of concern by the WHO, based on early evidence suggesting it has higher rates of transmission, and some propensity to evade antibodies, including bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody therapy developed by AbCellera Biologics Inc. and Eli Lilly & Co. It was detected in 44 countries as of mid-May, and spawned three versions -- B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3 -- amid a dramatic spike in cases. Of these, the B.1.617.2 strain has been identified as particularly worrisome. It’s “highly likely that this variant is more transmissible than B.1.1.7” and possibly as much as 50% more transmissible, the U.K.’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said on May 13. Modeling indicates such a transmission advantage nationally would lead to a resurgence of hospitalizations, potentially exceeding previous peaks, if plans to end a lockdown progress as the fastest propose pace, the scientific panel said. It also flagged a potential reduction in protection given by vaccines or by naturally acquired immunity from past infection. Data are still emerging, and any impact on effectiveness of vaccines or therapeutics, or reinfection risks remain uncertain, the WHO said on May 11.