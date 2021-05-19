They appear to have some advantage over other versions that has enabled them to quickly predominate, although factors such as people congregating indoors more in colder weather may also contribute to spread. The U.K. strain has acquired 17 mutations compared with its most recent ancestor -- a faster rate of change than scientists typically observe. A U.K. advisory group said in December that the B.1.1.7 variant may result in an increase in the basic reproduction number, or R0 (the average number of new infections estimated to stem from a single case) in the range of 0.39 to 0.93 -- a “substantial increase.” That’s been associated with higher concentrations of the virus, or viral load, in the upper airway of acutely infected patients. The P.1 variant may be 1.7–to-2.4-fold more transmissible, scientists from Brazil estimated in a study published April 14 in Science. Infectivity may be increased by mutations that enable SARS-CoV-2 to bind better to the receptor on human cells, lowering the concentration of virus particles needed for infection to occur. Writing in the Lancet in mid-May, researchers at Stanford University found that B.1.1.7 bound the receptor, known as ACE2, 1.98-times better and B.1.351 bound ACE2 4.62-times better than the original virus that emerged in central China at the end of 2019.