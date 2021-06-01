1. What’s a variant?
During replication, a virus often undergoes genetic changes that may create what are called variants. Some genetic mutations weaken the virus; others may yield an advantage that enables the variant to proliferate. Variants with distinctly different physical characteristics may be co-termed a strain. A variant that deviates significantly from its viral ancestors may be identified as a new lineage, or branch on the evolutionary tree. In general discourse, however, the terms are often used interchangeably.
2. What are the most worrisome ones?
The World Health Organization uses the term “variants of concern” to signify strains that pose additional risks to public health, and “emerging variants of interest” for those that warrant close monitoring because of a potential risk. These have been assigned codes by the various research groups and public health agencies investigating them. As of May 31, the WHO has identified four variants of concern and six variants of interest, and assigned them letters from the Greek alphabet. These are:
Alpha (B.1.1.7)
This variant emerged in England in September 2020 and drove a winter surge in cases that sent the U.K. back into lockdown in January. Other countries followed, particularly in Europe. It became the dominant strain in the U.S. in early April, and has been reported in at least 149 countries as of May 25, according to the WHO.
Beta (B.1.351)
This one, which appeared in South Africa in August 2020, led to a resurgence in Covid-19 cases that overwhelmed southern Africa. As of May 25, it’s been reported in at least 102 countries.
Gamma (P.1)
This variant, first spotted in the Amazon city of Manaus in December 2020, has contributed to a surge in cases that strained Brazil’s health system and led to oxygen shortages. As of May 25, it’s been reported in at least 59 countries.
Delta (B.1.617.2)
First identified in India in October 2020, it was found in at least 54 countries as of late May. It’s possibly as much as 50% more transmissible than B.1.1.7, the U.K.’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said on May 13. The group also flagged a potential for reducing the protection given by vaccines or naturally acquired immunity from past infection. Early evidence also showed some propensity to evade antibodies, including bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody therapy developed by AbCellera Biologics Inc. and Eli Lilly & Co.
3. What effect will those variants have on vaccines?
No clinical studies have directly compared different vaccines and their ability to protect against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain, let alone variants of concern. Still, data from vaccine trials suggest there will be differences in efficacy across vaccines and variants. For instance, University of Florida researchers found protection against symptomatic infections averaged 86% for B.1.1.7, 56% for B.1.351 and 61% for P.1. The B.1.1.7 strain led to “somewhat reduced” efficacy compared with the “wild type” strain, they said in a paper released on May 20 ahead of peer-review and publication. In contrast, the P.1 and B.1.351 variants led to considerably lower vaccine efficacy, owing to mutations that affect immune function, they said. Other research indicates that two doses of vaccine may still protect against severe Covid-19.
The B.1.617.2 variant, which is overtaking B.1.1.7 as the predominant strain in the U.K., may result in a reduction in vaccine effectiveness after one dose, Public Health England said. However, any reduction after two doses is “likely to be small,” it said. The finding supports “maximizing vaccine uptake with two doses among vulnerable groups,” researchers from the agency, along with scientists from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Imperial College, said in a paper released on May 22 ahead of peer review and publication. The group looked at the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca shots two weeks after administration.
4. What are the concerns with these variants?
Broadly, these relate to their:
• Transmissibility, or propensity to spread
• The severity of illness they cause
• Neutralization capacity, or the likelihood they will infect people who have recovered from a previous bout of Covid-19, and
• Potential impact on vaccination through their ability to evade the protection that immunizations are designed to generate
A risk assessment of variants of concern is summarized below:
5. Are there other worrisome variants?
A new variant of B.1.617.2 that also has a mutation found in B.1.1.7 was identified in May in Vietnam, where it’s been blamed for a surge in cases. The WHO said it’s investigating. In France, another variant, B.1.616, was associated with more-severe disease and higher mortality in a small study of hospital patients released ahead of peer review and publication. The authors noted that the strain also may be harder to detect using some testing techniques, which could be due to an altered tropism, or infection pattern, requiring sampling of the lower respiratory tract. B.1.616 was on the WHO’s variant of interest list for awhile, but dropped off in late May, while a strain related to B.1617.2 -- B.1617.1 -- was added. The WHO has highlighted the risk that more will emerge as SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread.
6. How are the variants increasing transmission?
They appear to have advantages that enable them to quickly predominate, although factors such as people congregating indoors more in colder weather may also have contributed to the spread. Infectivity may be increased by mutations that allow the virus to bind better to the receptors on human cells, lowering the concentration of viral particles needed for infection to occur. Writing in the Lancet in mid-May, researchers at Stanford University found that B.1.1.7 bound to the receptor, known as ACE2, 1.98-times better and B.1.351 bound to ACE2 4.62-times better than the original virus that emerged in China at the end of 2019.
• A U.K. advisory group said in December that B.1.1.7 may result in an increase in the basic reproduction number, or R0 (the average number of new infections estimated to stem from a single case) in the range of 0.39 to 0.93 -- a “substantial increase.” That’s been associated with higher concentrations of the virus, or viral load, in the upper airway of acutely infected patients.
• A study released ahead of peer-review and publication of three outbreaks among preschool-age children in Germany indicated that infants ages 1 to 5 who were infected with B.1.1.7 were as susceptible and infectious as adults infected with that variant in both kindergarten and household settings.
• P.1 may be 1.7–to-2.4-fold more transmissible, scientists from Brazil estimated in a study published April 14 in Science.
7. Are some mutations more important?
Yes. Scientists pay most attention to mutations in the gene that encodes the virus’s spike protein, which plays a key role in viral entry into cells. Targeted by vaccines, this protein influences immunity and vaccine efficacy. The B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1 and B.1.617.2 variants all carry multiple mutations affecting the spike protein. That raises questions about whether people who have developed antibodies to the “regular” strain -- either from a vaccine or from having recovered from Covid-19 -- will be able to fight off the new variants.
8. What are drugmakers doing?
Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford who conducted the initial research on the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine, told the BBC that “efforts are underway to develop a new generation of vaccines that will allow protection to be redirected to emerging variants as booster jabs, if it turns out that it is necessary to do so.” Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech SE, as well as Moderna Inc., have said their results indicate their vaccines should still work against the strain detected in South Africa, despite the reduced potency. Moderna later announced that its Covid-19 booster shots gave positive results against that strain as well as the P.1 variant, according to early results from a mid-stage trial. Pfizer and Novovax also have said they’re working on either a booster or combination shot. Such alterations aren’t unheard of -- it happens annually with seasonal flu, which evolves quickly. Unlike flu, coronaviruses have a genetic self-correcting mechanism that minimizes mutations.
9. Could different vaccines be used in combination?
Potentially, yes. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI, announced in January as much as $140 million in funding for research to optimize and extend the use of existing vaccines. This could include “mix-and-match” studies of different shots in combinations that may improve the quality and strength of the immune response. Such studies could be useful in optimizing the use of available inoculations, according to the WHO.
10. Are there any other implications?
Yes. There are implications for treatments, diagnostics and the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in animals.
• TREATMENTS: Researchers in South Africa found a theoretical risk that some antibodies being developed for therapeutic use could be ineffective against the variant prevalent there. But studies at Columbia University supported tests by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. showing that its antibody cocktail, which was granted emergency-use authorization in the U.S. and administered to Donald Trump, is effective at neutralizing that variant and the one first identified in the U.K. Drugmakers are using combinations of antibodies that target separate features of the virus to decrease the potential for so-called virus-escape mutants that could emerge in response to selective pressure from a single-antibody treatment.
• DIAGNOSTICS: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said new strains might undermine the performance of some PCR-based diagnostic tests. France’s health ministry reported in March that several patients developed tell-tale symptoms in Brittany but tested negative for the virus.
• HOST RANGE: Researchers at France’s Pasteur Institute showed that the variants first detected in South Africa and Brazil are capable of infecting common laboratory mice and replicating at high concentrations in the lungs -- a feat earlier circulating strains weren’t able to do. This abrogation of the species barrier raises the possibility of mice or other rodents living close to humans becoming secondary reservoirs for SARS-CoV-2 in regions where the variants circulate, from where the strains could evolve separately and potentially spill back to humans, the researchers said in a March 18 paper released before the process of peer-review, in which research is scrutinized by experts in the same field, and publication.
