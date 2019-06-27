Strained relations between Switzerland and the European Union have taken a dramatic twist, with the political discord now set to impact trading in Swiss stocks. The two sides are at odds over a sweeping political accord that’s been in negotiation for years, and the Swiss stock exchange effectively ended up becoming a bargaining chip. Brexit made exasperated Brussels officials unwilling to grant any concessions that risked setting a precedent, while upcoming elections in Switzerland mean the country’s politicians didn’t want to appear to be bowing to the EU.

1. What’s the fight about?

Switzerland isn’t a member of the EU and its relations with the bloc are governed by more than 120 bilateral treaties that cover everything from agriculture to civil aviation and the free movement of people. They are supposed to be replaced with the single bilateral accord and the EU has linked progress in those talks to an extension of the Swiss stock exchange’s so-called equivalence status, which allows shares in Swiss companies to be traded on exchanges across the bloc. That status, which means the EU recognizes that Swiss securities regulations are as tough as its own, expires on June 30.

2. Why can’t there be another extension?

The European Commission, which handles such matters for the EU, already extended Swiss market equivalence once, from an original deadline at the end of 2018. Given the lack of progress on talks with Switzerland over the new political accord, the EU decided to withhold regulatory recognition of trading venues in Switzerland beyond June 30, in effect curbing the access of investors in the bloc to Swiss markets. This will likely impact some of the world’s biggest companies, including Nestle SA, Novartis AG and Roche Holding AG, the three most-heavily weighted companies in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index. While market participants are still hoping for an amicable outcome in the longer term, London-based trading venues run by UBS Group AG, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Aquis Exchange Plc and Cboe Global Markets Inc. have warned clients that they will exclude securities by Swiss issuers once Switzerland is left to defend its stock market against punitive EU measures. One company is already taking precautions: Zurich-listed Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA has announced an additional listing in Germany to ensure liquidity for investors.

3. How is this likely to play out?

It’s not yet clear how the rupture will play out legally, because the rules leave some room for interpretation. As of July 1st, Switzerland will enact a contingency plan that prohibits trading of its shares on EU platforms, effectively forcing all trading in Swiss-based companies to Swiss stock exchanges, an unprecedented step. Such a move is likely to cause “some disruption, market fragmentation and increase costs over time,” according to a note that was prepared by the European Commission and seen by Bloomberg. About one-third of trading in Swiss shares currently takes place within the EU, and the rest in Switzerland. Most of the activity in Swiss shares on SIX, the nation’s main exchange, is generated by traders in the EU. Unlike Switzerland, the U.S. and other locations were granted indefinite equivalence by the EU at the start of 2018.

4. What does this tell us about Brexit?

The difficulties encountered by Switzerland in its negotiations signal the potential risks to the London financial center in the event the U.K. leaves the EU without a withdrawal agreement. For the industry, it highlights the shortcomings of the equivalence system, under which the European Commission can grant and withdraw access to its market unilaterally and at any time.

5. What is the Swiss plan?

Under the Swiss contingency plan, EU-based traders are prohibited from trading Swiss shares within the EU, and trading volumes from venues such as the London-based ones are to be re-routed to Switzerland. This will likely mean lower volumes of dealing in Swiss shares at other venues and higher volumes at the SIX Swiss Exchange. According to Torsten Sauter, head of Swiss equities at Kepler Cheuvreux, Swiss preparations mean the potential fallout is likely to be “manageable” in the short term. Still, the “escalation” in Swiss-EU negotiations could cause “lasting damage to the relationship and fuel economic uncertainties,” said Daniel Kalt, UBS Chief Investment Officer Switzerland. The government in Bern has said that without the emergency measures, and without EU equivalence, the Swiss stock exchange would suffer a 70% to 80% drop in trading volume.

6. Why does this matter?

The SIX Swiss Exchange is the fourth-biggest in Europe. Its annual turnover is about 1 trillion Swiss francs ($1 trillion), the lion’s share of which is being generated by EU-based investors. Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index includes 55 Swiss companies, accounting for about around 15% of the index’s weight. This makes Switzerland its third most-important contributor, after the U.K., whose companies account for 25% of the Stoxx 600’s weigh, and France, with around 17%.

--With assistance from Alexander Weber, Catherine Bosley and Jan Dahinten.

To contact the reporter on this story: Albertina Torsoli in Geneva at atorsoli@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jan Dahinten at jdahinten@bloomberg.net, Leah Harrison Singer, Melissa Pozsgay

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.