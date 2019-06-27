A political rupture between Switzerland and the European Union has investors, brokers, funds, and exchanges scrambling to figure out how to navigate a regulatory breakdown that may force them to change where they trade shares of Swiss companies. While it’s not yet clear how the standoff will play out, unprecedented contingency plans are being triggered that could redirect trading in some of the world’s most widely held stocks.

1. How big a deal is this?

Though Switzerland isn’t part of the EU, about a third of trading in Swiss-based companies takes place on exchanges and trading platforms within the bloc. The country is home to Nestle SA, Novartis AG and Roche Holding AG, the three most-heavily weighted companies in the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Index. The expiry of the SIX Swiss Exchange’s so-called equivalence status -- the regulatory framework that allows EU traders to trade on stock exchanges in Switzerland -- has become a bargaining chip in a broader political flight. The equivalence, which means the EU recognizes that Swiss securities regulations are as tough as its own, ends June 30.

2. Who’s affected?

Because the rules leave some room for interpretation, everyone’s trying to figure that out. To defend its interests, Switzerland is enacting a contingency plan that prohibits EU-based traders from trading Swiss shares within the EU. That is likely to force all trading in Swiss shares to be re-routed to Zurich as of July 1st. London-based trading venues run by the London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Cboe Global Markets Inc., UBS Group AG and Aquis Exchange Plc have warned clients that they will no longer be able to offer trading in shares of companies based in Switzerland from that date.

3. What’s the potential fallout?

The moves are likely to cause “some disruption, market fragmentation and increase costs over time,” according to a European Commission note. For example, according to the European Fund and Asset Management Association, about 5,000 EU-based index funds could face limited liquidity and bad pricing because they won’t be able to trade Swiss shares on established venues. The break could mean higher trading volumes at the SIX Swiss Exchange, the nation’s main exchange where most of the activity is already generated by traders in the EU, and lower volume in Swiss stocks for other venues. Some market veterans expect traders to move part of the trading from European venues to systematic internalizers, which are not covered by the rules, rather than to SIX. That’s in order to keep prices from moving against them which can happen on a public exchange. Trading in Swiss stocks will continue as normal in the over-the-counter market and SIs.

4. What are the stocks to watch?

As the new rules come into effect, trading in almost all companies, such as food giant Nestle and pharma company Novartis, is expected to be relatively smooth. The bigger focus is on companies with dual listings in EU markets, like engineering company ABB Ltd., which is also traded in Stockholm, and cement company LafargeHolcim Ltd., which is also listed in Paris. That’s because such companies are exempt from the Swiss countermeasures, meaning that EU traders may only be able to trade them in EU primary markets where any lack of liquidity could potentially lead to abnormal price swings.

5. What could be the longer-term impact?

There are concerns that any continued escalation in Swiss-EU negotiations could mean Switzerland would lose its attractiveness for investors, hurting the market value of Swiss companies and making it harder to raise money through initial public offerings. If foreign investments diminish, that could hurt the bigger Swiss companies most, since they have the largest dependence on investment from abroad. Heightened tensions with the EU, by far the Alpine nation’s biggest trading partner, could also eventually weigh on the Swiss economy.

6. How did this happen?

Unlike Switzerland, the U.S. and other locations were granted indefinite equivalence by the EU at the start of 2018. Switzerland’s relations with the bloc are governed by more than 120 bilateral treaties that cover everything from agriculture to civil aviation and the free movement of people. They are supposed to be replaced with a new umbrella accord that is facing opposition in Switzerland. The European Commission, which handles such matters for the EU, already extended Swiss market equivalence once, from an original deadline at the end of 2018. It then tied a further extension to progress on talks with Switzerland over the new political accord.

7. Does this have anything to do with Brexit?

Not directly, but the difficulties encountered by Switzerland in its negotiations signal the potential risks to the London financial center in the event the U.K. leaves the EU without a withdrawal agreement. For the industry, it highlights the shortcomings of the equivalence system, under which the European Commission can grant and withdraw access to its market unilaterally and at any time. Brexit made exasperated Brussels officials unwilling to grant any concessions that risked setting a precedent.

8. How important is Switzerland?

The SIX Swiss Exchange is the fourth-biggest in Europe. Its annual turnover is about 1 trillion Swiss francs ($1 trillion), the lion’s share of which is being generated by EU-based investors. Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index includes 55 Swiss companies, accounting for about around 15% of the index’s weight. This makes Switzerland its third most-important contributor, after the U.K., whose companies account for 25% of the Stoxx 600’s weight, and France, with around 17%. The government in Bern has said that without the emergency measures, and without EU equivalence, the Swiss stock exchange would suffer a 70% to 80% drop in trading volume.

--With assistance from Alexander Weber, Catherine Bosley and Jan Dahinten.

To contact the reporter on this story: Albertina Torsoli in Geneva at atorsoli@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jan Dahinten at jdahinten@bloomberg.net, Leah Harrison Singer, Melissa Pozsgay

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.