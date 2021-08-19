In February 2020 the administration of then U.S. President Donald Trump signed a peace deal with the Taliban aimed at winding down the longest conflict in American history. In exchange for a commitment for the withdrawal of all U.S. and allied troops, the Taliban pledged that it would not allow any group to use Afghanistan to threaten the security of the U.S. or its allies. In negotiations preceding the deal, the Taliban refused U.S. demands to sever ties with al-Qaeda. According to the UN report, to avoid exposing the relationship, the Taliban have minimized overt communications with al-Qaeda and have moved the group’s members to remote areas. The Taliban had also tightened its control over the group by gathering information on foreign terrorist fighters and registering and restricting them.