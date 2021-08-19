1. Why are so many jihadists in Afghanistan?
The late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden had an early connection to Afghanistan as a volunteer for the mujahedeen, a force of militants from around the world who converged on the country in the 1980s to fight a Soviet-installed government as part of a jihad, or Muslim holy war. Even after a 20-year intervention in Afghanistan by the U.S. and its allies, the region is still a magnet for extremists “due to its symbolic prominence in the jihadi mythology, its remote geography and rugged terrain, and its weak governments,” according to a report from the U.S. Institute of Peace, an institute funded by the U.S. Congress devoted to resolving conflicts. “They combine to make it hard to conduct counter-terrorism operations there and, therefore, make it attractive to extremist groups.”
2. What’s al-Qaeda’s presence in Afghanistan today?
For the most part, Taliban spokesmen deny that there any al-Qaeda fighters remaining in Afghanistan. But the latest report by a United Nations Security Council committee describes an al-Qaeda force in Afghanistan ranging from several dozen to 500 men, with a leadership residing in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region. Al-Qaeda itself has confirmed its armed presence in the country, reporting in its weekly Thabat newspaper on operations in 18 provinces since 2020. According to the UN report, the main contact between al-Qaeda and the Taliban is through the Haqqani Network, a battle-hardened semi-autonomous component of the Taliban. It is led by Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is thought to also be a member of al-Qaeda’s leadership.
3. What’s the history between al-Qaeda and the Taliban?
The two groups share a radical interpretation of Islam and commitment to establishing Islamic government. The Taliban offered sanctuary to bin Laden in 1996, during a 5-year stint when it controlled the country. In 1998, while still based in Afghanistan, bin Laden declared war on the U.S. and its allies. Al-Qaeda operatives bombed the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania later that year, a U.S. warship in Yemen in 2000 and finally the U.S. homeland in the 2001, attacks that struck devastatingly at symbols of American financial and political power. It’s been estimated, that al-Qaeda paid the Taliban roughly $20 million a year for allowing the group to operate from its land.
4. What do we know about their relationship now?
In February 2020 the administration of then U.S. President Donald Trump signed a peace deal with the Taliban aimed at winding down the longest conflict in American history. In exchange for a commitment for the withdrawal of all U.S. and allied troops, the Taliban pledged that it would not allow any group to use Afghanistan to threaten the security of the U.S. or its allies. In negotiations preceding the deal, the Taliban refused U.S. demands to sever ties with al-Qaeda. According to the UN report, to avoid exposing the relationship, the Taliban have minimized overt communications with al-Qaeda and have moved the group’s members to remote areas. The Taliban had also tightened its control over the group by gathering information on foreign terrorist fighters and registering and restricting them.
5. What about Islamic State?
Islamic State, which emerged from an al-Qaeda affiliate in Iraq into an even more radical group, announced the formation of an Afghan franchise in January 2015. It was nearly wiped out from its main base in eastern Afghanistan in late 2019 by U.S. and Afghan military offensives and, separately, the Taliban. But around 2,000 fighters remain, according to sanctions monitors, and U.S. officials have cautioned that the group remains a threat. The Taliban and Islamic State, however, are at odds. They have fought over territory and doctrinal differences. Islamic State, which views the Muslim world as one entity that should be united under a single caliph, or Islamic ruler, lambasts the Taliban for being a nationalist movement and for being too tolerant of Afghanistan’s Shiite Muslim minority, who are anathema to Islamic State.
6. What about other jihadists?
According to the UN report, there are approximately 8,000 to 10,000 foreign jihadists in Afghanistan. The majority are affiliated with the Taliban, many are allied with al-Qaeda or Islamic State, and the rest support insurgencies in their homelands in Central Asia, the north Caucasus region of the Russian Federation, Pakistan and the Xinjiang region of China.
