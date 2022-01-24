The biggest worry for Conservative Party managers is that the problem is not just one of leadership that might be fixed by a change at the top but a problem of followership. Tory MPs have lost the habit of followership that is necessary to make parliamentary systems work properly. Tory MPs in general have been in power for so long that they have forgotten what life is like in the wilderness (Tony Blair was able to impose order on his MPs in 1997 because the party had been out of power for 17 years). And a significant number of them have become political entrepreneurs in their own right — they have learned to cultivate their own brands (and cut-out the party middleman) by feverishly posting on Twitter and Instagram, appearing on radio and television and writing in the newspapers.