At best, this will prolong the carnage of the Russian invasion. While Ukrainians have fought tenaciously, they almost certainly cannot win a conventional military conflict against Russia. (An extended guerilla war is a different matter.) The longer the fighting goes on, the more people will die, including many civilians. Much of Ukraine’s great cities could end up as rubble. It’s fair to ask, then, what is the point of providing more arms for a war that cannot be won, at least in the short term?

The same question arose during the last great war in Europe, too. During World War II, people in several countries, some better organized than others, tried to resist their Nazi occupiers with violence. German soldiers and local collaborators were assassinated. Railway lines were blown up. Military convoys were ambushed.

The mostly young men and women in these “shadow armies” took enormous risks for all kinds of reasons, patriotism being one of them. Many of them paid the ultimate price: death by torture or execution.

Their actions also caused much suffering among ordinary civilians, who did not take any part in the violence. The Nazis were ruthless in their reprisals. For every German killed by a resister, many more innocent people were rounded up and murdered. Not surprisingly, violent resistance was not universally popular among occupied populations. In the eyes of many people, it caused more trouble than it was worth.

Other forms of resistance did save lives: hiding Jews and other victims of persecution, providing intelligence to allied troops, keeping people informed through the underground press and more. In military terms, however, the assassinations and small acts of sabotage were almost useless. They didn’t bring the allied victory any nearer. That was achieved in Europe by the massive battles fought on the eastern front by the vast Soviet Red Army and by allied forces in on the western front.

Resistance is nonetheless valuable for different reasons. For one thing, it boosts the morale of demoralized populations. Being occupied by a brutal foreign enemy is a deeply humiliating experience. Even with superior arms, an occupier cannot control an entire population by military force alone, as the Russians might soon find out. The occupier must create an impression that its authority is absolute and unassailable. When the victims of such a regime start to believe this, they are no longer citizens but slaves ‑­‑ in their minds at least.

However puny in military terms, armed resistance undercuts that projection of omnipotence. It reveals the vulnerability of the aggressor, just by showing that people can fight back. That sense of vulnerability can grow over time. Once an occupying power no longer believes in its own invincibility, the ground is prepared for future collapse.

Even more importantly, resistance shows its worth once the enemy is defeated. Every nation that has been humiliated by invasion and occupation faces issues with political legitimacy when freedom is regained. Local elites that collaborated with the occupiers obviously no longer have a legitimate claim to govern their countries (which doesn’t always prevent them from trying). Former resisters have a much greater right to rule. They can raise a degraded nation from the ruins and build a new political order on the moral basis of their sacrifice.

This is how Charles de Gaulle led the first government of France after liberation in 1944. Having stood up against Nazi Germany from the beginning of the war, he had the right credentials. De Gaulle then turned resistance into a national myth. To avoid a civil war between former collaborators and resisters and to restore the morale of the French people, he pretended that every French citizen had fought bravely against the common German enemy. This was very far from the truth. But it was a necessary myth to patch up a divided and desecrated nation.

Ukraine in 2021 is not France in 1940. So far, the country west of the Russian-occupied region appears to be quite united. Poisonous fissures between collaborators and resisters have not yet appeared. If national solidarity had not existed before, Vladimir Putin has greatly strengthened it now. Most Ukrainians feel that they are on the same side.

Nevertheless, they need weapons from the West because a long and tenacious resistance will surely pay off when the Russians finally go back home. Then, a sovereign Ukraine can stand up knowing that its citizens did everything they could to fight for their freedom. They will cherish that freedom all the more knowing how richly deserved it is.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Ian Buruma is professor of human rights at Bard College. His latest book is “The Churchill Complex.”

