Here’s a look at what four kinds of movements in curves typically mean. First of all, for debt-market newbies, remember that bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. The amount of money a bondholder is due to receive is predetermined, so if one pays less to acquire a security, then the expected return -- or yield -- goes up. That means that when there’s a bullish move in bonds (that is, people are buying them), yields go down. Conversely, when there’s a bearish shift, yields rise. On top of that, each of these can take place while the curve is either steepening (the premium for longer debt is growing) or flattening (the premium is shrinking).