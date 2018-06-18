On Aug. 20, Greece is due to graduate from its third international rescue program. The country is still saddled with a towering public debt — nearly 180 percent of national income — and Europe’s other governments are divided over how much more relief to grant. Without a sizable package of new concessions, Greece’s debt burden is unlikely to stabilize. Creditors are seeking assurances that the country won’t go back to the spending that brought the economy to the brink of collapse in 2009.

1. Is the economy strong enough to exit the bailout smoothly?

It’s unclear. Between 2008 and 2016, the Greek economy contracted by 28 percent — one of the deepest recessions in modern history. Lately, though, the economy has been doing better. Output is on course to grow by 1.9 percent this year, according to the European Commission. Investors are becoming more confident, allowing Athens to return to the government-bond market, and the interest rate on the benchmark 10-year bond has fallen to roughly 4.5 percent. Still, Greece’s debts still don’t look sustainable over the longer term, which makes its recovery fragile.

2. Why did Greece need so many bailouts?

The euro zone and the International Monetary Fund put together three rounds of financial assistance (in 2010, 2012 and 2015), totaling more than 300 billion euros ($348 billion) in commitments, though the IMF stopped disbursing cash after the second round and is only offering technical assistance. These programs have all proved insufficient. This is partly because the first two programs underestimated the effect that tax increases and spending cuts would have on Greek economic growth, and partly because successive Greek governments have delayed passing recommended structural reforms that would attract investment, such as cutting red tape. The creditors granted debt relief to make the numbers add up but in the end, it wasn’t enough.

3. What has Greece done to address its budget problems?

Multiple rounds of belt-tightening have dramatically improved the country’s budget balance, though they also prolonged its recession. In 2009, Athens’s budget deficit stood at 15.8 percent of gross domestic product. Last year, Greece ran a primary surplus (net of interest payments and other one-off payments) of 4.2 percent and an overall surplus of 0.8 percent of national income. Under pressure from creditors, Greece has also made some progress on structural reform. It reorganized its notoriously inefficient tax-collection system, for instance, and suspended collective wage agreements which had raised labor costs and undermined the economy’s competitiveness.

4. What else does Greece need to do?

A recent OECD report called for Greek leaders to continue improving bankruptcy procedures, so failing companies can close less disruptively; to clarify regulations and enforce them more transparently; and to lower barriers to market entry. Greece could also do more to speed up the extraordinarily long legal processes which delay investment. The OECD report called for more measures to address higher poverty levels and bad loans at banks.

5. Is Europe united on what should happen next?

Hardly. Europe’s governments have eased the short-term burden by lengthening debt maturities, lowering interest rates, and providing generous grace periods. In June 2017, the euro-zone finance ministers promised further steps to ensure that Greece’s public debt is sustainable — but they differ on how far to go. France wants Greece to pay more in good times and less if the economy slows. Germany accepts that principle but prefers a stricter system: Relief measures should not be automatic and parliaments should have a say on whether Greece has done enough to deserve further debt relief. An expert group of economists has argued that none of the measures favored up to now, even if stretched to the limit, would get Greece’s debts on a credible and sustainable downward path.

6. Where does the IMF come in?

Until now, the IMF has refused to take part in giving new financial support, arguing that the current proposals on debt relief don’t go far enough. (The fund is forbidden to lend to countries it deems insolvent.) While several European countries, notably Germany, had wanted the IMF’s seal of approval — believing it would help calm investors’ fears over the sustainability of Greek debt — influential German conservatives recently walked back their demands for IMF involvement. Still, the German finance ministry continues to see an “indispensable” role for the fund.

7. Are Greek banks still a concern?

Yes. Bad loans constitute about 50 percent of their assets — more than in any other country in the European Union. Greece’s largest lenders have been recapitalized three times since the start of the debt crisis, and a stress test conducted this year by the European Central Bank suggested their capital is now sufficient to withstand a medium-sized setback. But other analysts disagree, questioning the quality of the banks’ capital.

• A Bloomberg News guide to Greek debt relief measures.

• “Game Over: The Inside Story of the Greek Crisis,” a book by former Greek finance minister George Papaconstantinou.

• “The IMF and the Crises in Greece, Ireland, and Portugal,” a 2016 report by the IMF’s Independent Evaluation Office.

• “From Pay Raises to New Banks, Here’s Greece’s Post-Bailout Plan,” a Bloomberg News analysis by Nikos Chrysoloras and Viktoria Dendrinou.

• “Greece Is Quietly Backsliding on Reform,” a March 2018 Bloomberg Opinion column by Phyllis Papadavid.

• A QuickTake on Greece’s financial odyssey and its 2015 surrender to European demands to remain part of the euro.

--With assistance from Nikos Chrysoloras and Sotiris Nikas.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ferdinando Giugliano in Rome at fgiugliano@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Leah Harrison Singer at lharrison@bloomberg.net, Tracy Walsh, Paula Dwyer

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.