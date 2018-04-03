In ordering a review of fuel-efficiency regulations for cars and light trucks, President Donald Trump’s administration is taking direct aim at his predecessor’s most concrete environmental achievement. In 2011, under President Barack Obama, the auto industry agreed to meet stricter targets for fuel economy and carbon dioxide emissions from 2017 to 2025. With Obama now on the sidelines, California stands as the most important defender of the tighter fuel standards.

1. What standards are at issue?

The targets agreed to in 2011 call for the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) of cars and trucks to rise from 35.5 miles per gallon in 2016 to a projected 51.4 by 2025 (down from an original projection of 54.5 mpg). Tailpipe CO2 emissions are to fall 31 percent to 173 grams per mile, a level similar to targets set in the European Union, China and Japan. Automakers are assigned corporate averages to meet, under a complex system that accounts for production volumes and the sizes of cars and trucks. If automakers fall short of corporate mpg targets, they face stiff fines. If they miss CO2 standards, they could be barred from selling vehicles entirely.

2. Didn’t the new standards already take effect in 2016?

Technically they did. But a key concession by Obama was to agree to backload many of the increases. That means the manufacturers had to make only gradual improvements for the first decade but face steeply increasing requirements from 2021 to 2025. Automakers have endorsed the need for cleaner cars but say meeting ever-higher standards is proving a tricky task. GM’s redesigned Malibu sedan weighed 300 pounds less and had an engine 40 percent smaller but got just two more miles per gallon. At the same time, cheaper gas has tilted sales away from fuel-efficient cars. That’s increasing the burden of compliance on big pickups, which accounts for a significant portion of Ford Motor Co.’s profit in North America. In 2014, the company spent more than $1 billion to retool factories to build aluminum bodies for its F-150 pickup and introduced turbo-charged V-6 engines.

3. What do automakers want?

They say they’re spending more money than the government predicted to comply with the rules. They also want more credits granted for eco-friendly technology like aerodynamic design that can help them meet their targets. In negotiations that led to the rules, Obama agreed to an industry request for a midterm evaluation in 2017, in which regulators would examine whether the costs and benefits of the clean car rules were meeting expectations. In his last days in office, the Obama administration said it had completed the midterm evaluation and no changes were need -- to the chagrin of automakers.

4. Is Trump scrapping the standards?

Not yet. Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Administration, declared on April 2 that the fuel-efficiency regulations for cars and light trucks are too stringent and must be revised. That began a process that could end up dialing back the Obama-era rules. Pruitt said the agency would begin drafting fresh auto standards for 2022-2025 alongside the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

5. How is California involved?

Under an agreement that dates to the creation of the EPA almost 50 years ago, the federal government has repeatedly affirmed that California, which struggles with smog, has a right to craft its own clean-air rules. The state is so big that carmakers try first to comply in California and then use the same designs everywhere else. A dozen other states, including New York and Massachusetts, have exercised their option under federal law to adopt clean-air rules that mirror California’s. In 2016, California Governor Jerry Brown signed a law to cut California’s greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. To do that, some 40 percent of the state’s auto sales would have to be zero-emission vehicles -- ZEVs -- or gas-electric plug-ins by 2030, up from 3 percent now, according to staff projections from the state’s Air Resources Board.

6. What might California’s resistance mean?

Leaders of the most populous state have already vowed to defend its standards in court, signaling that years of litigation and uncertainty could lie ahead.

