After years of using a jumble of interest rates to guide the economy, Turkey’s central bank ended a much-criticized multi-rate structure that had left investors struggling to understand its policy. The move will more than double Turkey’s one-week repo rate and establish that rate as its new benchmark, ending years of confusion about which measure to watch in the tug-of-war between the bank and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. After the adjustment, the benchmark rate will be 16.5 percent, unchanged from the current main funding rate. Investors cheered the bank’s so-called simplification process as a sign Turkey is returning to a clearer and more predictable framework while it moves to arrest a slide in its currency.

1. What does simplification mean?

According to the Turkish central bank, simplification means that all funding will be done through the one-week repo rate, while the overnight lending and borrowing rates will be placed equidistant at 150 basis points above and below the benchmark, respectively.

2. What drove the change?

Since assuming the top job at the bank, Governor Murat Cetinkaya has said that abandoning the multi-rate framework was a priority for him. The bank’s main objective with the overhaul was to minimize the uncertainty caused by the existing framework, which allowed the bank to adjust the cost of funding it provided to commercial lenders every day if it wanted. While the multi-rates structure gave the central bank flexibility to fight back against bouts of currency weakness, policy would be more credible with a simpler framework, Cetinkaya has said. Investors have also been pushing for the changes to make Turkey’s monetary policy more predictable and easier to understand.

3. Why did Turkey have such a complicated framework?

The setup was the brainchild of Erdem Basci, Cetinkaya’s predecessor who stepped down in 2016. While Basci has said that a wide interest-rate corridor allowed him to cope with global uncertainties following the 2008 financial crisis, critics said it also served as a vehicle to pursue excessively loose policy at times.

4. Why change now?

The lira has been under huge pressure over the past few weeks amid concerns that Turkey’s economy is overheating and that the central bank was unwilling to act against political pressure to keep rates low. Monetary policy makers held an emergency meeting last week and raised rates after the lira’s decline this year exceeded 20 percent. The bank seems to have considered this to be a good time to finalize simplification and provide more support for the currency in an effort to backstop the emergency hike.

5. How does the new system work?

The bank will begin providing funding through the repo rate on June 1, but because of the maturity mismatch between the new benchmark and the currently used late liquidity window, the latter will be gradually phased out over the course of a week. That operational transition period will come to an end on June 7, after which the late liquidity window rate will be set at 19.5 percent, compared to the current level of 16.5 percent. That rate was originally designed as an emergency funding source for banks that had mismanaged their daily liquidity needs, but had turned into the only source for the past year and a half. It should return to its original function as an emergency rate. The overnight lending and borrowing rates will be set at 18 percent and 15 percent, from 9.25 percent and 7.25 percent currently.

6. Will it work?

Judging from the initial reaction in the currency, which jumped the most in a decade on a closing basis, investors seem to like the clarity this brings to the policy outlook. The moves also show policy makers are being proactive in their fight against the slide in the currency, after weeks of investor complaints that their actions have been too little, too late.

