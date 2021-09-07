Influence in Kabul would also give Turkey valuable capital in NATO and with the Biden administration. Erdogan is in poor standing with Brussels and Washington primarily for his pro-Russian and anti-Western positions, but also for his government’s poor human-rights record. Picking up some of the responsibilities abandoned in Afghanistan by the U.S. and NATO might soften some of the anti-Turkish sentiment. If Ankara can develop good offices in Kabul and persuade the Taliban to moderate some of their attitudes — towards women, for instance — it would spare the West some awkwardness, and earn Turkey some gratitude.