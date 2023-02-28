Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UK banks are being abundantly cautious about the year ahead, but it isn’t fear of bad loans tempering spirits — it’s interest rates. This is puzzling because interest has been the wind in their sails recently. The Bank of England has lifted its official rate to 4% now from less than 1% a year ago, driving a big rise in banks’ profits from lending and deposits in 2022. Inflation might have stopped accelerating, but it isn’t going away quickly, and interest rates will go as high as 4.8% this year based on market prices on Monday afternoon.

Yet Britain’s banks are being reticent about how much more benefit they will reap. Their stance echoes similar uncertainty among lenders in the US and Europe. Investors reacted to the stream of strong full-year results from UK lenders over the past couple of weeks by selling shares of most big banks because of their downbeat guidance on revenue gains from increased borrowing charges.

Net interest income last year grew by between 18% at Lloyds Banking Group and 31% at Barclays Plc, the kind of gains unheard of in years. Yet, analysts have since cut forecasts for growth in 2023 for these two. Rival lenders NatWest Group Plc and HSBC Group Plc were also conservative in their guidance, but analysts haven’t yet cut forecasts, suggesting they don’t quite buy the lowballing from this pair.

There are several things going on here, but one of the main problems is that the current environment is deeply unfamiliar to many bankers, investors and analysts. We’ve never seen rates return to something like normal from near-zero before, said Joseph Dickerson, analyst at Jefferies, so the behavior of depositors is difficult to predict.

So far, people and companies have been slow to move spare cash for better returns. That’s kept competition for funding light among banks, letting them keep more of the gains from rate rises. That will change but no one’s sure when.

In the UK, perceptions around past disappointment and politics might be playing a role. Many UK banks spent years turning in weak returns and missing targets for improvement, which may have left them deliberately underpromising to try and ensure they might actually over-deliver.

At the same time, the memory of bailouts and misdemeanors lingers in media and politics: Every increase in mortgage costs and every extra penny not paid to savers is reason for sharp criticism. There have even been demands that the BOE stop paying interest to banks on their reserves because it seems like a taxpayer-funded reward for doing nothing. But the potentially chaotic consequences of that for money markets, interest rates and inflation are important, as I have written.

None of these explanations imply that banks will definitely overshoot guidance, however. Banks make money from higher interest rates in two broad ways: from the margins on mortgages and other lending, and from managing all the liquid cash given to them as deposits. These may sound like two sides of the same coin, but since quantitative easing and Covid-era stimulus flooded the world with excess cash, the second part of the equation has become bigger and more important.

For UK banks, there were big reasons to worry about looming loan losses, especially on credit cards, during the economic mayhem unleashed by the short-lived administration of Prime Minister Liz Truss last autumn. The UK looked like it would hurtle towards crisis, but much of that damage has since been undone. Life isn’t easy for many, but unemployment seems unlikely to rise sharply so bad debts ought to remain in check.

Meanwhile, for income from deposits, things haven’t looked so bright for a very long time. Banks make money here by paying depositors less than they receive in interest from the Bank of England on their reserves or than they get on portfolios of short-term government bonds. For more than a decade until last year, this deposit spread was either very small or negative, data from Barclays analysts shows. Income from deposit-hedging programs in the swap markets is also set to recover after a long spell of slow decline.

The picture is definitely rosier, but depositor behavior from now will be key. NatWest looks more vulnerable than Lloyds, for example, to a loss of deposit income because it has more business customers, who are likely to be sharper than consumers in seeking a better return on on cash, according to Barclays analysts.

Consumers might run down their savings as living costs bite, or they could move money into savings accounts with better rates. Indeed, part of the caution from banks is down to customers starting to enquire more about savings accounts, or term deposits.

Last September, I wrote that analysts’ forecasts looked too high for the trouble British banks were about to face, but the economy has settled considerably under the government of Rishi Sunak. UK lenders are in a better place and look likely to produce strong returns in 2023.

It might be astute for them to keep quiet about profitability, but their caution on revenue isn’t just a ploy. Higher interest rates are so unusual that they feel just as weird now as the years of zero rates used to do. It’ll take time for everyone to work out what they mean.

