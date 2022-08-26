Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Since Russia’s invasion in February, Ukraine has had to radically rethink its finances and ask private creditors for relief on debt payments. As the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II drags on, destroying vital infrastructure and shutting down swathes of the country’s economy, the government in Kyiv remains under intense pressure. It has repeatedly said it faces a monthly shortfall of about $5 billion in public finances, much more than its allies have so far been able to commit.

1. What’s the state of Ukraine’s foreign debt?

Ukraine has secured permission from a majority of its investors to freeze about $20 billion of payments on its international bonds for two years, covering both principal and interest. The debt process is backed by Ukraine’s key allies, including the US and the International Monetary Fund, as the country needs cash for everything from paying pensions to defending against its much bigger and richer aggressor. Ukraine has mostly relied on central bank funding and sales of so-called war bonds and has depleted its foreign-currency reserves during the conflict.

2. What’s the outlook?

Its economy could shrink by a third in 2022, as tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions have fled the country and numerous factories have been destroyed or taken over by Russian forces. Damage to ports and other infrastructure has severely hampered exports. Aside from the agreement on the international bonds, the government has also won consent from creditors to amend the terms of $3.2 billion in so-called GDP warrants, debt instruments linked to the country’s gross domestic product, or economic growth. Separately, Ukraine’s state companies Ukravtodor and NPC Ukrenergo have also received approval from creditors for similar debt-freeze deals.

3. How did Ukraine get here?

After Russia annexed Crimea and stoked military conflict in its neighbor’s eastern provinces in 2014, Ukraine fell into a recession that made its debt unsustainable. After talks with international creditors, it completed a restructuring of $18 billion of privately held debt in late 2015. The terms included extending the debt maturity by four years, a higher average interest rate, and agreeing that creditors would accept a 20% immediate loss on the face value of the bonds in order to prevent a default. To sweeten the deal, it also included so-called GDP warrants, with coupon payments adjusting according to the country’s growth rate.

4. What effect did those measures have?

With support from international creditors and the IMF, Ukraine’s debt was on a sustainable path. That also allowed it to return to capital markets, reengage with investors and start selling bonds again. All that changed with Russia’s invasion in February, when the country’s finances were upended and most of the funds were redirected to paying for the war.

5. Who are Ukraine’s main creditors?

The world’s largest private investors and key members of the Paris Club are among Ukraine’s largest creditors. BlackRock Inc., Fidelity International Ltd., Amia Capital LLP and Gemsstock Ltd. all hold Ukraine’s foreign debt, while member nations of the Paris Club include the US, the UK, Germany and France. The IMF has also lent extensively to Ukraine. Earlier in April, it established a new account designed to give donor countries a secure way to provide support to stabilize Ukraine’s economy as the war carried on.

6. What are they doing about it?

The IMF approved a $1.4 billion emergency loan to support the economy in early March, days after Russia invaded. That came after board members questioned whether they had leeway to approve more disbursements from a 2020 loan, which still had $2.2 billion remaining to pay out, based on the political and economic uncertainty caused by the war, people familiar with the matter said at the time. The Washington-based fund warned in the first weeks of the war that Ukraine’s economy could contract as much as 35% in 2022, but said that debt remained sustainable if there was a fast end to the war. That military scenario hasn’t materialized, and doesn’t show signs of doing so.

7. What hurdles does Ukraine face with the IMF?

The country has applied for a new special IMF loan program, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier in August, and expects to receive funds around November or December, though it isn’t clear how much that might be. Ukraine may not be able to get any IMF money at all, based on an institutional tenet that countries borrowing from the fund must have a clear path for repaying the organization so that it can lend to other nations. That’s in doubt with Russia occupying parts of Ukraine, and factories and ports destroyed. However, clearly Ukraine may be an exceptional case. The IMF said in a written response to questions that it “continues to closely engage with the Ukrainian authorities and is currently exploring all feasible options to provide further support.”

8. What does it need to do?

To get funds from any existing IMF facilities, the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy needs to present a sustainable debt program, a standard requirement for aid from the so-called lender of last resort. The IMF management and membership ultimately decide whether a country receives fund resources, and could bend or break their own rules or precedent to help Ukraine, or the world’s financial firefighter could come up with new lending arrangements that meet the moment. But the uncertainty around the nation’s situation make even the most basic forecasting tasks very hard.

