The initial opening for unitranche lending was the same for the private credit market: banks stepping back from lending to mid-size companies in the wake of the global financial crisis. Yield-starved investors, meanwhile, have been plowing money into the asset class, leaving lenders with a record $364 billion of cash on hand, so-called dry powder, ready to deploy, according to industry research firm Preqin Ltd. Overall, the private credit market has ballooned to more than $1 trillion, almost tripling in size in the last decade. Approaches that once looked too risky for institutional investors, like direct lending -- in which money is pooled to make loans without bank intermediation -- have won greater acceptance. As of the second quarter, 68% of investors said they would commit to a direct lending fund compared to just 39% a year ago, according to Preqin. Investors are also now looking to consolidate their funds within the field, helping boost the size of the biggest loans.