In the early days of the pandemic, the CDC went so far as to discourage widespread use of masks, in part to preserve supplies for health workers. Eventually, authorities urged all Americans to wear face coverings to contain the spread of the virus. One of President Joe Biden’s first acts after assuming office in January 2021 was to break with his predecessor by issuing a nationwide mask mandate, focused on public transportation and federal workers. In May, the CDC told vaccinated Americans that they could ditch their masks in most settings, even indoors and in large groups. That advice cited growing evidence beyond initial clinical trials that vaccines were effective, including against variants, and that fully vaccinated people were at low risk of spreading the coronavirus to someone else. The loosening did not apply to planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation, transportation hubs, health-care settings, correctional facilities or homeless shelters. There was also no change to the recommendation of masks for partially vaccinated people -- those less than two weeks from having received their final dose -- or who haven’t gotten vaccines, including kids too young to qualify for them.