JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed in December to pay $200 million in fines to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and admitted that its employees used WhatsApp and other platforms to communicate in ways that circumvented federal recordkeeping requirements. HSBC Holdings Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. have all since indicated they’re ensnared in an industrywide probe into whether employees use unapproved methods of communication and aren’t saving messages.

2. What are the rules?

Brokerages are expected to comply with extensive legal requirements to store and maintain employee communications. The Securities and Exchange Act, which gives the SEC many of its powers, lays out which records must be kept by traders and brokers “in a non-rewriteable, non-erasable format,” and for how long. Those requirements “are integral to the commission’s investor protection function,” the SEC said in a 2003 advisory. It’s also made clear that the rule applies to emails, texts, group chats and other modern-day methods of communicating. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which oversees brokerages, tells firms that conducting business through personal email accounts is allowed only if “the firm captures and retains the emails as it would with emails emanating from its own email system or account.” In the JPMorgan case, the SEC said the lender failed to search employees’ personal devices when asked, and that its “recordkeeping failures impacted the commission’s ability to carry out its regulatory functions.”

3. Why are regulators digging in now?

The proliferation of mobile technologies created new challenges to monitoring and saving employee communications. According to the CFTC, JPMorgan’s violations dated back to 2015, and SEC officials said that they’re aware of more than 100 people and tens of thousands of messages that skirted the bank’s routine surveillance between January 2018 and November 2020. Recordkeeping issues got renewed attention when banks told employees to work from home at the start of the global pandemic. JPMorgan’s penalty dwarfed the $15 million penalty the SEC imposed on Morgan Stanley in 2006 in a case about emails the agency requested.

4. Do a few messages really matter?

They can. In its December order settling its case with JPMorgan, the SEC said that some of the text messages that the bank failed to archive were “highly relevant” to the commission’s investigations. The government has long relied on trader communications to build cases against banks and bankers. Messages between traders also played a prominent role in U.S. government probes a decade ago into manipulation of the key foreign-exchange benchmarks. That scandal, tied to rigging of the London interbank offered rate (Libor), was one of the most sweeping abuses involving Wall Street to emerge in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Multiple banks were accused of submitting bogus rates at the direction of traders who had put positions on to profit illicitly. Major financial institutions were hit with more than $9 billion in fines, with Deutsche Bank AG alone paying $2.5 billion.

5. Why is WhatsApp such a focus?

In the past few years, investment banks and other financial services firms have barred employees from using WhatsApp and its rival, Telegram Messenger, both of which use encryption systems that block access to communications without the user’s permission. The global popularity of WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta Platforms Inc. and has more than 2 billion users, gives it a high profile. But U.S. financial regulators don’t seem focused on any particular app or method of communication. In its settlement with JPMorgan, the SEC said that in addition to WhatsApp, employees were inappropriately using personal text messages and emails on their personal devices to conduct business, in violation of policies. Many institutions forbid the use of personal mobile devices in general for work purposes.

6. What are banks doing in response?

So far, banks across Wall Street are cooperating with regulators conducting the sweeping probe. In February, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs said they were being investigated by the SEC, while HSBC said the CFTC was looking into it for the use of “non-HSBC approved messaging platforms for business communications.” While Deutsche Bank hasn’t said that it’s under investigation, the German lender is conducting an internal probe into the extent to which staff used private messaging channels such as WhatsApp. None of the firms have been accused of wrongdoing.

