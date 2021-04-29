Private-equity funds typically buy, revamp and grow mature companies with the goal of selling them for a hefty profit five to six years down the road. Venture-capital funds generally invest in fledgling businesses, sometimes at such an early stage that they generate little if any revenue. Managers in private equity generally make money in two ways: They typically charge investors a 2% annual management fee on assets. On top of that, they take a 20% cut of the profit on deals, usually only after a certain return threshold is met. The share of their earnings that comes out of that profit -- a figure sometimes in the millions -- has been taxed as capital gains, at a much lower rate than the top marginal income rate applied to wages.