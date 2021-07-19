A number of central banks had been exploring the idea of issuing their own digital currencies. The debate over Diem and stablecoins in general led to an acceleration in that work, as bankers feared that a coin used by Facebook’s two billion users could undermine their ability to manage their own currencies and economies. Some of the islands in the Eastern Caribbean, including Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis, that share a central bank have already launched their own digital currency, which is now being tested by consumers and merchants. But the first major central bank to roll this out on a big scale is likely to be the People’s Bank of China, which has begun trials with a digital yuan. The Fed has already been working on a digital-currencies report that Powell said could be released as soon as September. Among other things, that document will include a discussion on the risks and benefits of stablecoins, he said.