He has said officials will immediately resume negotiations with the Washington-based lender and that he hopes to secure an extended-credit facility by the time of its 2022 Spring Meetings. He hasn’t specified how much money will be sought. Zambia can access about $1.3 billion. The president-elect also envisages simultaneous talks with foreign creditors, with a view to restructuring the nation’s debt. Lungu’s administration wanted as much as $12.7 billion of foreign debt to be restructured. The government will be transparent with creditors and is committed to repairing its reputation and raising creditworthiness, according to Hichilema.